Donald Trump Forgets He Declined to Answer Question About Talking to Venezuelan President and Gives Reply Seconds Later
Dec. 1 2025, Updated 2:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's actions are sparking more concerns about his memory and cognitive health.
On Sunday, November 30, the president took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One as he made his trip back to Washington, D.C., after spending Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
Donald Trump's Flub
"The New York Times reported you spoke with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Did you?" one journalist asked, to which he replied, "I don’t want to comment on it."
He then immediately admitted, "The answer is yes."
Trump Once Again Spills the Beans
"Can you tell us a little bit about it?" the reporter asked regarding their chat, to which he said, "No, I can’t do that."
However, he once again contradicted himself and noted, "I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call."
It's unclear if Trump forgot his previous answers or just changed his mind and decided to respond to the inquiries.
Trump's administration has recently been targeting drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean Sea and accused Maduro of spearheading a cartel.
Trump's comments — from repeating himself to giving word salad speeches — have long sparked concern for his mental state, with some believing he could have dementia.
In fact, on a recent episode of "The Daily Beast" podcast, Dr. John Gartner claimed the POTUS, 79, has been exhibiting a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia."
The doctor insisted it was "impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now."
"Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on," he explained. "We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense."
"It's one thing to get a name wrong, maybe even to reverse it. But he’s actually confusing the countries themselves," Gartner continued after highlighting how he mixed up India and Iran.
The professional also pointed to Trump claiming he solved multiple nonexistent wars.
"People don’t make those kinds of phonemic paraphasias if they’re tired or if they’re aging," Dr. Gartner stated. "It’s something very specific that is linked to dementia and organic, cognitive decline."
According to Aphasia.com, phonemic paraphasia "is when a sound substitution or rearrangement is made, but the stated word still resembles the intended word. Examples include saying 'dat' instead of 'at' or 'tephelone' instead of 'telephone.' At least half the word must be said correctly to be considered a phonemic paraphasia."