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Don Lemon for President in 2028? Ex-CNN Star Believes He Can 'Run This Country Better Than Donald Trump'

Photo of Don Lemon.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon hinted at a possible presidential run.

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May 9 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

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Don Lemon has set off fresh speculation about a possible presidential run, but whether it’s a genuine political move or a calculated media moment remains an open question.

During a May 6 appearance at the Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit in London, the former CNN anchor said he would consider entering the race. “I would,” Lemon replied when asked directly, doubling down on earlier comments in which he said, “I actually do think I can run this country better than Donald Trump.”

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Testing the Waters or Owning the Moment?

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Image of Analysts questioned whether he was testing public interest.
Source: MEGA

Analysts questioned whether he was testing public interest.

“Right now, this looks less like a formal political operation and more like testing the waters,” said media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff. “Modern political campaigns often begin culturally before they begin institutionally.”

Shroff pointed out that Lemon already has many of the tools modern candidates rely on, including “a built-in audience, strong name recognition, independent media distribution, and a public-facing conflict with the Administration in power.”

That dynamic, he argued, allows Lemon to gauge interest without committing to a campaign. “In today’s attention economy, there’s also very little downside to exploring the idea publicly,” Shroff added.

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The Credibility Gap

Image of Critics argued fame alone could not build a campaign.
Source: MEGA

Critics argued fame alone could not build a campaign.

“If Don Lemon is serious, and that’s a big if, his first job is credibility,” said Christopher Lee of Foresight Strategies. “Not fame. Not grievance. Not ‘I was on CNN and I am now a First Amendment icon after Trump attacked me’.”

Lee emphasized that any real campaign would require institutional backing, fundraising infrastructure, and a message that resonates with voters.

“Vanity candidates almost never win. Trump is the glaring exception, not the model,” he said, adding that “fame is not a constituency.”

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A Media Play in Political Clothing?

Image of Media experts described it as a visibility strategy.
Source: MEGA

Media experts described it as a visibility strategy.

“This is a brand play dressed up as a political statement. And Don Lemon knows exactly what he is doing,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “When a media personality floats a presidential run on a podcast, in a joking tone, while acknowledging that people will laugh, that is not a serious political step. That is a visibility strategy.”

Philip pointed to Lemon’s own acknowledgment of the reaction his comments would generate.

Image of His remarks quickly generated headlines.
Source: MEGA

His remarks quickly generated headlines.

“He said it himself: 'I know people are going to think I'm crazy. This is going to be the headline.' He called his own shot. That is not a man testing the waters for a campaign. That is a man who understands how to generate a news cycle,” she said.

In that sense, the play is already working.

“He is being talked about today on outlets he would not otherwise be on. His name is trending. His show gets mentioned,” she added. “That tells you everything about what this actually is. Just more lemonade from Mr. Lemon.”

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