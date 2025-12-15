or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Don Lemon Declares Donald Trump's 'Lies' Are Finally Catching Up With Him: 'People Are Starting to See Through It'

split photo of don lemon and donald trump
Source: mega

Don Lemon said the president's followers are becoming 'disillusioned.'

Dec. 15 2025, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon believes Donald Trump has "lost his mojo."

During a Sunday, December 14, appearance on "The Daily Beast" podcast, the former CNN anchor, 59, told host Joanna Coles of the 79-year-old president: "I think that, if you build something based on conspiracy theories and a lot of lies and a lot of distractions and distortions, eventually people start to see through it, and they become disillusioned."

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon Explains Why Donald Trump Is Losing MAGA Followers

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Don Lemon said Donald Trump's followers are starting to 'see through' his lies.
Source: mega

Don Lemon said Donald Trump's followers are starting to 'see through' his lies.

Lemon elaborated, "You can’t go out there telling people, 'The economy is great! The economy is great! The economy is great! This is the best economy ever!' And they’re like, 'Wait a minute, I don’t have any money. My energy bills are up. My utility bills are crazy,' right?"

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon Says Donald Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Hurt Him

image of 'It’s the thing that breaks the spell,' Don Lemon said Lemon of Donald Trump's handling of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: The Daily Beast/Youtube

'It’s the thing that breaks the spell,' Don Lemon said of Donald Trump's handling of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The journalist also cited Trump's handling of his connection to late disgraced s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein for opening some of his follower's eyes.

"I think it has broken the spell for a lot of people, a lot of MAGA supporters," he declared.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Don Lemon said the president has been trying to create distractions.
Source: The Daily Beast/Youtube

Don Lemon said the president has been trying to create distractions.

Lemon also brought up Trump’s attempts to distract from the Epstein scandal by hitting his various political enemies with criminal charges.

"Tish James backfired on him. James Comey backfired. Putting all his people in at the Justice Department has backfired on him," the CNN alum said. "And he thought that maybe, maybe I can strike a boat right in Venezuela and I can create this whole thing about drugs and then that’ll distract from Epstein."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein has made more Americans skeptical of the president.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein has made more Americans skeptical of the president.

According to a new poll released by Reuters on Friday, December 12, only 23 percent of Americans approve of how Trump has handled the scandal.

The poll comes after House Democrats published new pictures from Epstein's estate that show the president in the company of young women.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is Downplaying the Jeffrey Epstein Photos

image of Donald Trump claimed he doesn't know anything about the photos.
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed he doesn't know anything about the photos.

Responding to the photos on December 12, Trump said, "I haven’t seen it, but everybody knew this man; he was all over Palm Beach, he has photos with everybody."

The former real estate mogul continued, "There are hundreds and hundreds of people that had photos with him. So that’s no big deal."

"I know nothing about it," he added.

More than 90,000 photos are set to be released, with some images in this newest batch showing other high-profile individuals, including Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, and Bill Gates.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.