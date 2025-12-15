Don Lemon Declares Donald Trump's 'Lies' Are Finally Catching Up With Him: 'People Are Starting to See Through It'

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon believes Donald Trump has "lost his mojo." During a Sunday, December 14, appearance on "The Daily Beast" podcast, the former CNN anchor, 59, told host Joanna Coles of the 79-year-old president: "I think that, if you build something based on conspiracy theories and a lot of lies and a lot of distractions and distortions, eventually people start to see through it, and they become disillusioned."

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon Explains Why Donald Trump Is Losing MAGA Followers

Source: mega Don Lemon said Donald Trump's followers are starting to 'see through' his lies.

Lemon elaborated, "You can’t go out there telling people, 'The economy is great! The economy is great! The economy is great! This is the best economy ever!' And they’re like, 'Wait a minute, I don’t have any money. My energy bills are up. My utility bills are crazy,' right?"

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon Says Donald Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Hurt Him

Source: The Daily Beast/Youtube 'It’s the thing that breaks the spell,' Don Lemon said of Donald Trump's handling of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The journalist also cited Trump's handling of his connection to late disgraced s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein for opening some of his follower's eyes. "I think it has broken the spell for a lot of people, a lot of MAGA supporters," he declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: The Daily Beast/Youtube Don Lemon said the president has been trying to create distractions.

Lemon also brought up Trump’s attempts to distract from the Epstein scandal by hitting his various political enemies with criminal charges. "Tish James backfired on him. James Comey backfired. Putting all his people in at the Justice Department has backfired on him," the CNN alum said. "And he thought that maybe, maybe I can strike a boat right in Venezuela and I can create this whole thing about drugs and then that’ll distract from Epstein."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein has made more Americans skeptical of the president.

According to a new poll released by Reuters on Friday, December 12, only 23 percent of Americans approve of how Trump has handled the scandal. The poll comes after House Democrats published new pictures from Epstein's estate that show the president in the company of young women.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is Downplaying the Jeffrey Epstein Photos