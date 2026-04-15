Politics 'This Man Needs Some Serious Psychological Help': Don Lemon Says Donald Trump Is 'Unfit' to Be President in Blistering Tirade Source: mega Don Lemon said Donald Trump is unfit to run a lemonade stand and is in serious need of psychological help. Lesley Abravanel April 15 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Journalist Don Lemon blasted President Donald Trump in a blistering takedown in which he said he is unfit for the presidency and needs a psychiatrist. “This man needs some serious psychological help. He is unfit to run a lemonade stand, let alone the most powerful country on Earth,” Lemon said on his eponymous podcast. “This man wakes up every morning and finds a new way to make everything worse. The cycle appears to be breaking, MAGA is collapsing.” The former CNN anchor’s comments came amid escalating international tensions following a U.S. blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Don Lemon on Trump: “This man needs some serious psychological help. He is unfit to run a lemonade stand let alone the most powerful country on Earth. This man wakes up every morning and finds a new way to make everything worse. The cycle appears to be breaking, MAGA is… pic.twitter.com/Df2ezwTdA3 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 14, 2026 Source: @MarcoFoster_/X Don Lemon went off on Donald Trump.

Lemon and other critics have frequently questioned Trump's cognitive and physical health, citing dementia, "senior moments" and visible signs of decline. However, the White House has dismissed these claims, calling Trump "the healthiest and most energetic president of all time.” Lemon suggested during an early April appearance on the "Pod Save America" podcast that he could "definitely run this country better than Donald Trump," even teasing a potential 2028 run as a Democrat or Independent. So do I ever think about [running for office]?” Lemon mused. “Yes. Could it happen? Yeah, it could happen — if the right opportunity presented itself. I know people are going to think I’m crazy. This is going to be the headline, and people are going to laugh about it: I think I could be president of the United States. I could definitely run this country better than Donald Trump.”

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Source: mega Don Lemon teased getting into politics.

These remarks come while Lemon faces federal charges related to a January 2026 anti-ICE protest at a church in Minnesota, which he claims he was attending as a journalist. Lemon has pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in which he was accused of interfering with religious freedom, vowing to fight the "baseless" charges as an attack on press freedom. The independent journalist has publicly accused the Trump administration of using "theatrical" law enforcement tactics, such as sending 15–20 agents for his arrest, to "put a chill" on independent journalism. Trump has historically retaliated against Lemon’s criticism, previously labeling him "the dumbest man on television.”

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Source: mega Don Lemon's Substack page has increased this year.

Despite his legal troubles, Lemon's shift to independent journalism has seen a surge in popularity, with his YouTube subscriptions climbing by roughly 200,000 following his arrest. Lemon's Substack, Lemon Nation, has seen a 73 percent increase, exceeding 140,000 subscribers as of February 2026. He admitted that his arrest "elevated" his career, noting that attempts to silence him resulted in increased public interest and support.

Source: @Realdonaldtrump/truthsocial Don Lemon said the president is 'unfit.'