Donald and Melania Trump 'Will Build a Stronger Brand' Together in 2026 Despite Not Having a 'Romantic' Connection, Astrologer Claims

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

An astrologer and psychic claimed Donald and Melania Trump no longer have a 'romantic' connection.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

An astrologer believes Melania Trump will have more of a public presence this year — and though husband Donald Trump was by her side for her movie premiere, psychic Inbaal Honigman believes the pair see each other more as business partners than spouses.

Donald and Melania Trump's Relationship Is 'Not Romantic'

Photo of Donald and Melania are more focused on enhancing their 'value' as a couple instead of working on their 'love connection.'
Source: mega

Donald and Melania are more focused on enhancing their 'value' as a couple instead of working on their 'love connection.'

"Her relationship with her husband is strong, but not romantic," Honigman explained on behalf of Psychic Chat. "They will see more of each other in 2026, says the 9 of Wands card. They’ll have photo-ops, trips and activities together, and they will build a stronger brand as Mr. and Mrs. This will enhance their value, but not their love connection."

"They each want to fulfill their career goals as a married couple, but they’re not looking for any fantasies of love," she insisted.

'It Will Be a Busy Year' for Melania Trump

Photo of Melania Trump will have a 'busy' 2026, an astrologer claimed.
Source: mega

Melania Trump will have a 'busy' 2026, an astrologer claimed.

The first lady, 55, will also thrive on her own in 2026, as "the Tarot indicates" a busy year for the mom-of-one.

"The 9 of Pentacles card reveals high earnings and varied contacts," shared Honigman. "One such financial path involves Melania’s interests in philanthropic efforts. She’s represented by the Tarot at the epicentre of multiple charities and donations."

"In addition, there are lots of secret contracts and agreements around what the lady wears and how she styles her hair and make up," the astrologer continued. "She acts as an unofficial influencer for many brands, and receives lovely gifts and sponsorships in order to promote upmarket trends and styles."

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Melania Trump Is in 'Control' of Her Family

Photo of First Son Barron Trump 'will take his first steps towards a serious career' in 2026, the astrologer predicted.
Source: mega

First Son Barron Trump 'will take his first steps towards a serious career' in 2026, the astrologer predicted.

Honigman added that the Emperor "major arcana" Tarot card shows how the former model is in complete control of her family.

The cards hinted at a big year for the couple's son, Barron Trump, 19, as well, as the New York University student "will take his first steps towards a serious career in this coming year, aided by his well-connected parents."

"The Emperor card is mature and dominant, and it reveals a fearless approach for the First Lady in her role within the family," noted the psychic.

Looking Inside Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump wed in 2005.
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump wed in 2005.

Donald, 79, and Melania's marriage has been under scrutiny for years.

Most recently, while at a private White House screening of MELANIA, the first couple held hands for the cameras, but they notably didn't share a kiss.

Social media users also questioned whether the two actually smooched at midnight at their recent New Year's Eve party, with many people calling their interaction — which was caught on video — "awkward."

