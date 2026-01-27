Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming Wife Melania's New Documentary Is a 'Must-Watch': 'Pathetic'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump may have been trying to play the supportive husband, but critics weren’t having it. The president took to X to hype Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary, Melania, which is set to hit theaters on January 30. His post quickly drew attention — and backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

In his message, Donald wrote, “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube Donald Trump promoted Melania’s new documentary online.

Article continues below advertisement

Not long after, detractors flooded the comments section. One critic reposted the message and fired back, “No one’s watching that s---!! 💩.” Another piled on, writing, “He’s not happy until he is hawking something. Truly pathetic.” “Movie is gonna flop faster than Donnie’s mushroom 🍄,” a third person joked.

Article continues below advertisement

MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!



Photo: Regine Mahauxhttps://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/vFpXfV0Mg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2026 Source: @realDonaldTrump/X

Article continues below advertisement

A fourth critic claimed, “Picked a random London cinema. Not a single seat sold for the one I picked,” while sharing a screenshot showing empty seats.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics quickly mocked the post on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

The online mockery comes just days after Melania hosted a private screening of Amazon’s $75 million documentary for family members and select VIPs at the White House on Saturday, January 24. Following the exclusive event, Donald again promoted the film — this time on Truth Social — using the same caption.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the president admitted he had only seen “pieces” of the documentary while speaking with reporters. “It’s incredible. I tell you, I think it’s going to do very [well]. She did a book and the book was a big No. 1 bestseller and this is a movie and, uh, it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention. It’s, uh, very good,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube Melania Trump hosted a private screening at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Amazon News, the film “chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, capturing Mrs. Trump as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation’s capital.”

Article continues below advertisement

The project promises “exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments,” as the first lady returns to her role and faces the challenges that come with it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The film follows the days leading up to the inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” Melania said. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the big budget and high-profile promotion, the film appears to be struggling to draw crowds. Boxoffice.com projects between U.S. $1 million (S$1.27 million) and U.S. $2 million in opening weekend ticket sales for Melania.