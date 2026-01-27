Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming Wife Melania's New Documentary Is a 'Must-Watch': 'Pathetic'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Donald Trump may have been trying to play the supportive husband, but critics weren’t having it.
The president took to X to hype Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary, Melania, which is set to hit theaters on January 30. His post quickly drew attention — and backlash.
In his message, Donald wrote, “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!”
Not long after, detractors flooded the comments section.
One critic reposted the message and fired back, “No one’s watching that s---!! 💩.”
Another piled on, writing, “He’s not happy until he is hawking something. Truly pathetic.”
“Movie is gonna flop faster than Donnie’s mushroom 🍄,” a third person joked.
A fourth critic claimed, “Picked a random London cinema. Not a single seat sold for the one I picked,” while sharing a screenshot showing empty seats.
The online mockery comes just days after Melania hosted a private screening of Amazon’s $75 million documentary for family members and select VIPs at the White House on Saturday, January 24.
Following the exclusive event, Donald again promoted the film — this time on Truth Social — using the same caption.
Earlier this month, the president admitted he had only seen “pieces” of the documentary while speaking with reporters.
“It’s incredible. I tell you, I think it’s going to do very [well]. She did a book and the book was a big No. 1 bestseller and this is a movie and, uh, it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention. It’s, uh, very good,” he said.
According to Amazon News, the film “chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, capturing Mrs. Trump as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation’s capital.”
The project promises “exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments,” as the first lady returns to her role and faces the challenges that come with it.
“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” Melania said. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”
Despite the big budget and high-profile promotion, the film appears to be struggling to draw crowds.
Boxoffice.com projects between U.S. $1 million (S$1.27 million) and U.S. $2 million in opening weekend ticket sales for Melania.
Meanwhile, ticketing websites show plenty of open seats for the January 30 debut and the days following. Another industry forecaster, NRG, estimates the film could reach around U.S. $5 million, according to news site Puck.