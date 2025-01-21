Melania Trump Appears to Have 'Terrible Moment of Revulsion' While Dancing With Donald at Inauguration Ball, Says Body Language Expert: Photos

Donald and Melania Trump dressed to the nines for the inauguration ball on the night of Monday, January 20, but a body language expert revealed their first dance at the Washington, D.C., event didn't go as smoothly as they would have hoped.

For the shindig, the first lady wore a strapless white gown with black accents, white heels and a thick black choker necklace, while the new president donned a tuxedo with a bow tie.