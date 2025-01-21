Melania Trump Appears to Have 'Terrible Moment of Revulsion' While Dancing With Donald at Inauguration Ball, Says Body Language Expert: Photos
Donald and Melania Trump dressed to the nines for the inauguration ball on the night of Monday, January 20, but a body language expert revealed their first dance at the Washington, D.C., event didn't go as smoothly as they would have hoped.
For the shindig, the first lady wore a strapless white gown with black accents, white heels and a thick black choker necklace, while the new president donned a tuxedo with a bow tie.
The couple was all smiles as they entered the party and even held hands as their supporters cheered them on, and they were then joined on stage by Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha.
Once the dance began, "he and Melania take a traditional ballroom hold," body language expert Mark Bowden told a news outlet. "But the moment quickly becomes awkward."
"As Melania's head springs back — likely an effort to flick her hair away from her face — it risks appearing as a sudden, terrible moment of revulsion," he explained. "Trump himself seems to misread the gesture, as his head reflexively jerks back too. In an attempt to recover, he thrusts his head forward into Melania, trying to reassert a sense of connection."
As OK! reported, the Trumps refrained from any PDA during the actual inauguration, as when the businessman, 78, went in to kiss his wife, 54, before taking the podium, her viral big hat prevented him from doing so, resulting in them sharing an air kiss.
Needless to say, viewers were in stitches over the awkward moment, with one person tweeting, "I'm actually screaming, Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing."
"Haha. Melania didn’t even want to lean over far enough for Donald to kiss her," another noted.
Despite Donald taking the Oval Office for his second term, Melania won't be living in the White House full-time, as she also wants to be present for son Barron Trump, 18, who's a student at NYU.
"I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she shared in a recent Fox & Friends interview. "When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."
"Whatever he would like to do. I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly," the former model said of her only child. "I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be."
The Irish Star spoke to Bowden.