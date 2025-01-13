Melania Trump Reveals If She and Son Barron Will Be Living With Donald at the White House: 'My First Priority Is to Be a Mom'
Melania Trump revealed where she will live once her husband, Donald Trump, is sworn in on January 20.
When asked where she will reside for the next four years, she replied: "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."
Melania, 54, then shared whether her son, Barron Trump, who is currently attending New York University in New York City, will be also be joining them at the White House.
Melania said her son will have a room at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to "come and visit" when he wants to.
"Whatever he would like to do," Melania said during an interview with Fox News that aired on Fox & Friends on January 13. "I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly."
"I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be," she added.
- Melania Trump to Live 'Part-Time' at the White House So She Can Be a 'Hands-on Mother' to Son Barron in New York: Source
- Donald Trump Boasts Wife Melania Is 'Beloved by the People' as He Confirms She'll Be Joining Him at the White House for Second Term
- Melania Trump Plans on Making the White House 'Beautiful' for Christmas Despite Previously Saying She Doesn't 'Give a F---' About Decorations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 78, claimed his wife will be heavily involved in his political career after rumors swirled that she would be splitting her time between Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.
"She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does — she does them well," he told Time magazine. "People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania."
"But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her," he continued of people being enamored with the former model. "Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, 'we love our First Lady.' They have signs, 'we love our First Lady.' No, she'll be — she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be."
According to a source, Melania will take on duties when she feels like it.
"She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," the source explained. "She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."