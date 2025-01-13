Melania Trump Reveals If She and Son Barron Will Be Living With Donald at the White House: 'My First Priority Is to Be a Mom'

Melania Trump revealed where she will live once her husband, Donald Trump, is sworn in on January 20.

When asked where she will reside for the next four years, she replied: "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."