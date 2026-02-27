The Most Egregious Fashion Moments From Donald Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address: Photos
Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Barron Trump
Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, was unapologetically unique when he attended the president's State of the Union.
For the February 24 big night, Barron paraded his knight-in-shining-armor aesthetic but stood alone in a sweeping black coat that skewed closer to The Matrix casting call.
Donald Trump Jr.
Forget the dapper look: Donald Trump Jr. shrugged off the political pageantry as he opted for oddly tailored trousers and a casually unbuttoned coat that nearly swallowed his frame.
Ivanka Trump
Wearing a dress that The Daily Beast's Cameron Adams likened to the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, Ivanka Trump had a rare misstep with a look that proved less than flattering.
As her dresses have often made headlines for the wrong reasons, Ivanka's SOTU fit missed the elegance she seemed to be striving for.
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem looked somber as an ICE Barbie in an all-black pantsuit — falling short of what would have been a standout bespoke moment. By bypassing contrast entirely, it rendered her number muted and one-dimensional.
Lindsey Graham
It was a full production for Senator Lindsey Graham, whose tie boasted a patriotic palette that veered dangerously close to fast-food branding. Still, props to his blazer and shirt, which played it safe despite the surprisingly busy detail.
Mike Johnson
Like most attendees, Mike Johnson's tie failed to elevate his classic and sharp ensemble — a safe but entirely forgettable fashion choice for Donald's big night.
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi extended her already lengthy fashion misfires with her SOTU outfit, which consisted of a bland, neutral-toned get-up. Good thing her delicate accessories provided a fashion detour and effective amp-up that kept the look afloat.
Thomas Massie
So much for minimalism. While most attendees' looks disrupted the balance, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie embraced professor-core vibe with a visually busy attire as he layered a white collared dress shirt beneath a dark vest and a structured coat.
Don't forget his tie with a tonal paisley pattern that failed to harmonize with the rest of the ensemble — though his beard indeed gave him serious John Wick energy.