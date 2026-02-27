The Most Egregious Fashion Moments From Donald Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Donald Trump delivered his 2026 State of the Union Address on February 24.

Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, was unapologetically unique when he attended the president's State of the Union. For the February 24 big night, Barron paraded his knight-in-shining-armor aesthetic but stood alone in a sweeping black coat that skewed closer to The Matrix casting call.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram The president's speech lasted one hour and 47 minutes.

Forget the dapper look: Donald Trump Jr. shrugged off the political pageantry as he opted for oddly tailored trousers and a casually unbuttoned coat that nearly swallowed his frame.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump

Source: mega The 2026 SOTU became Donald Trump's longest State of the Union address ever.

Wearing a dress that The Daily Beast's Cameron Adams likened to the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, Ivanka Trump had a rare misstep with a look that proved less than flattering. As her dresses have often made headlines for the wrong reasons, Ivanka's SOTU fit missed the elegance she seemed to be striving for.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's family members were in attendance.

Kristi Noem looked somber as an ICE Barbie in an all-black pantsuit — falling short of what would have been a standout bespoke moment. By bypassing contrast entirely, it rendered her number muted and one-dimensional.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Graham

Source: MEGA Several media outlets moved to fact-check Donald Trump's claims in his speech.

It was a full production for Senator Lindsey Graham, whose tie boasted a patriotic palette that veered dangerously close to fast-food branding. Still, props to his blazer and shirt, which played it safe despite the surprisingly busy detail.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Johnson

Source: MEGA Several attendees also made headlines for their head-turning looks.

Like most attendees, Mike Johnson's tie failed to elevate his classic and sharp ensemble — a safe but entirely forgettable fashion choice for Donald's big night.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi

Source: MEGA He repeatedly blamed the U.S.' problems on Democrats throughout the address.

Pam Bondi extended her already lengthy fashion misfires with her SOTU outfit, which consisted of a bland, neutral-toned get-up. Good thing her delicate accessories provided a fashion detour and effective amp-up that kept the look afloat.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Massie

Source: MEGA Donald Trump held 60 percent disapproval rating before the SOTU.