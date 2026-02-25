Barron Trump Towers Over His Siblings Ahead of Dad Donald's State of the Union: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump made a rare public appearance with his family ahead of his father Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. In photos shared across social media, the 19-year-old stood alongside his older siblings inside a glamorous, chandelier-lit room. Dressed in a sharp dark suit and tie, Barron looked polished and poised. Positioned at the end of the lineup, he appeared noticeably taller than the rest of the group, instantly grabbing attention for just how much he’s grown.

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Barron Trump appeared with his family before the State of the Union.

Barron, the only child of Donald and First Lady Melania Trump, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the years. Unlike his older siblings, he rarely makes public appearances. At one point during the evening, Barron was seen kissing his mother on the cheek while seated next to Ivanka, who reportedly has a strained relationship with Melania.

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram The Trump family posed together before the State of the Union.

Melania recently opened up about her son’s growing political involvement behind the scenes, especially during the pre-2024 presidential campaign. “Now, being in college, it's very different, you know, he's 19, almost 20 years old. I'm very proud of him, and he's an incredible young man. He understands. Now, he's involved,” Melania shared. "He knows what's going on in the world."

“He talks with his dad. He talks with me. He was very involved in the campaign. He gave him all of the ideas, whom he needs to talk to, including all of these YouTubers and podcasts. So, he was really a smart mind behind it,” she continued.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said Barron was involved in the presidential campaign.

It looks like Barron is already stepping into the business world, too. According to public filings, he is listed as one of five directors of a newly formed beverage company called Sollos Yerba Mate. The brand focuses on selling yerba mate, a South American tea often referred to as the “drink of the Gods.”

Source: MEGA Barron, who is Donald Trump's youngest child, looked much taller than his siblings in new photos.

Incorporation documents filed in Florida and Delaware in January show the company raised $1 million through private placements, according to Newsweek. Sollos Yerba Mate operates near Mar-a-Lago, Donald’s estate in Palm Beach, Fla.