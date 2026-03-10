or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Slammed for Saying 6 Year Old Girls Are 'of Age': 'There's Something Seriously Wrong With Him'

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was roasted for a speech he made, where he said 6 year old girls are 'of age.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has caused a stir with his most recent speech.

The president, 79, caught backlash over a statement he made at a Republican conference in Florida on March 9, where he said that daughters 6 years old and up are "of age."

Donald Trump Confused Viewers With His Speech on March 9

Source: @HQNewsNow/X

Donald Trump seemed to have a slip of the tongue at a recent speech.

Trump was talking about voter IDs in his speech and then went on to babble about young girls.

"You know, your daughter, she has to be of age. Like above 6 years old," he said.

Viewers were appalled at the businessman's words, with many slamming him for his connection to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Users Slammed Donald Trump for His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends back in the day.

"The pattern is clear: deflect on one crime, normalize another. Trump's silence on Epstein isn't innocent. Justice delayed is justice denied. Subpoena him," a user stated on X. "You don't talk about voter ID and then randomly start babbling about 6 year old girls being 'of age' unless there's something seriously wrong with you. Donald Trump needs a subpoena for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein," a user fumed.

"Wild thing is that even if he 'misspoke' and meant 16....that's still a slip of the tongue," another suggested about the possible Freudian slip. "What in the Jeffrey Epstein is this?" one asked.

Someone else shouted: "WTF? 'Of age - like above 6 years old.' OMG!"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Were Friends Through the '90s and 2000s

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president has often denied any wrongdoing in regards to the Epstein files.

"He’s off his f------ head, I don’t know how anyone can listen to his s--- and actually believe it, dumb AF," a person rolled their eyes online.

"That’s a confession if I’ve ever heard one," another user claimed.

The politician has consistently denied any wrongdoing on his part as his friendship with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s. Trump's name was also mentioned over 38,000 times in the Epstein files the DOJ dropped earlier this year.

Trump and the financier's association goes back to at least 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida, and partying frequently together at many events in New York and at the billionaire's Mar-a-Lago home.

Donald Trump Once Called the Dead Financier a 'Terrific Guy'

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out in the 2000s.

Epstein also attended Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, and they even crossed paths at a Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York back in 1999.

By the 2000s, their relationship had went downhill as they had a falling out due to a real estate dispute in the Sunshine State.

Trump called Epstein was a "terrific guy" in a 2002 New York Magazine profile, adding: "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side... I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

