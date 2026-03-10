Donald Trump Slammed for Saying 6 Year Old Girls Are 'of Age': 'There's Something Seriously Wrong With Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has caused a stir with his most recent speech. The president, 79, caught backlash over a statement he made at a Republican conference in Florida on March 9, where he said that daughters 6 years old and up are "of age."

Donald Trump Confused Viewers With His Speech on March 9

Trump: "You know, your daughter, she has to be of age. Like above 6 years old" pic.twitter.com/GBVNzuBaDC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 9, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X Donald Trump seemed to have a slip of the tongue at a recent speech.

Trump was talking about voter IDs in his speech and then went on to babble about young girls. "You know, your daughter, she has to be of age. Like above 6 years old," he said. Viewers were appalled at the businessman's words, with many slamming him for his connection to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Users Slammed Donald Trump for His Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends back in the day.

"The pattern is clear: deflect on one crime, normalize another. Trump's silence on Epstein isn't innocent. Justice delayed is justice denied. Subpoena him," a user stated on X. "You don't talk about voter ID and then randomly start babbling about 6 year old girls being 'of age' unless there's something seriously wrong with you. Donald Trump needs a subpoena for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein," a user fumed. "Wild thing is that even if he 'misspoke' and meant 16....that's still a slip of the tongue," another suggested about the possible Freudian slip. "What in the Jeffrey Epstein is this?" one asked. Someone else shouted: "WTF? 'Of age - like above 6 years old.' OMG!"

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Were Friends Through the '90s and 2000s

Source: MEGA The president has often denied any wrongdoing in regards to the Epstein files.

"He’s off his f------ head, I don’t know how anyone can listen to his s--- and actually believe it, dumb AF," a person rolled their eyes online. "That’s a confession if I’ve ever heard one," another user claimed. The politician has consistently denied any wrongdoing on his part as his friendship with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s. Trump's name was also mentioned over 38,000 times in the Epstein files the DOJ dropped earlier this year. Trump and the financier's association goes back to at least 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida, and partying frequently together at many events in New York and at the billionaire's Mar-a-Lago home.

Donald Trump Once Called the Dead Financier a 'Terrific Guy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out in the 2000s.