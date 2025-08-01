Donald Trump Pictured With Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 — the Same Year President Claims He Kicked Late Pedophile Out of His Club: Photos
Shocking new photos of Donald Trump have provided a behind-the-scenes look at the president's former friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
New pictures obtained by RadarOnline.com showcase Trump and Epstein hanging out together at the POTUS' Mar-a-Lago estate in 2000 — the very same year the president claimed he kicked the disgraced financier out of his club for trying to "steal" his employees.
One of the workers Epstein allegedly "stole" was Virginia Giuffre — who killed herself earlier this year after being one of the most vocal accusers of the dead s-- offender.
Donald Trump Parties With Jeffrey Epstein
Among the bombshell images was a snap of Trump hosting Epstein and the accused trafficker's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell at his Florida estate.
Prince Andrew and Donald's now-wife, Melania Trump, were also featured in the photographs taken on February 12, 2000.
Donald's hangout with Jeffrey and his pals went down on the very same year The Apprentice star claimed he ended his friendship with the late pedophile. It also seems to contradict the president's 2019 claim that he never met Prince Andrew and didn't know him.
Prior to her death by suicide, Virginia alleged she was recruited by Jeffrey's inner circle to work for him while she was an employee at Mar-a-Lago. At the time, she was just 15 years old.
Photos Show Donald Trump's Now-Wife Mingling With Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
The photos first circulated in investigative journalist Dylan Howard's bombshell book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
In the tell-all transcript, the media executive wrote how Virginia was approached at Donald's Mar-a-Lago spa by a "strikingly beautiful woman," later revealed to be Ghislaine —and offered a job working for a wealthy man who "was always on the lookout for a new masseuse."
"I agreed," Virginia admitted in her unearthed personal diary years ago. "It sounded like the legit break I had been wanting."
- Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Bond Exposed: Photos Confirm Late Pedophile Attended President's Second Wedding
- President Trump Introduces Ivanka & Eric To Pedophile Pal Jeffrey Epstein: See Photo
- Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein 'Stole' Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago Spa Years Before Late Accuser's Suicide
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Was There More to Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship?
Virginia — too young to drive at this point — had her father drop her off for a meeting at Jeffrey's mansion despite being a concerned dad about the situation.
"He came across as a nice guy. I had no idea what he would end up doing. If I had known differently, I would never have let her work there," Virginia's father said.
In response to the images, a source spilled to RadarOnline.com: "The resurfaced image ties Trump, Melania, Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew to the same place, at the same time – raising new questions about Trump's longstanding denials over his bond with Epstein."
"It is going to pile more pressure on him over his refusal to reveal the full Epstein files, and it could spell the end of his run in politics," the insider warned.
President Trump has faced backlash over his administration's handling of the files, as they promised to release the documents earlier this year before backtracking on their word.