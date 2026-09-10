Donald Trump's 9/11 Firefighter Story Sparks Outrage From Critics After Ground Zero Claim

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s latest retelling of his experience after 9/11 has put one of his longest-running personal narratives back under scrutiny. At an event ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks, Trump said two firefighters once grabbed him near the former U.S. Steel Building close to Ground Zero because they feared the building could collapse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said two firefighters lifted him away from danger after the 9/11 attacks.

“They literally lifted me up,” Trump said. “This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up, and they started running with me.” The remark drew attention because Trump did not clearly say when the alleged incident happened. He later wrote on Truth Social that he was not at the World Trade Center “on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter,” adding, “Everything I said was exactly accurate.” He also shared a news clip of him from the time.

Article continues below advertisement

The Timeline Question

Source: MEGA The president later clarified that he was not at the World Trade Center on the day of the collapse.

Trump has told versions of the firefighter story before, and has made a variety of other claims about 9/11, including that he watched the second plane hit from his Midtown apartment and that he went to Ground Zero the following day with construction workers. Trump was reportedly in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue when the attacks happened. There is no public evidence showing Trump went to the former U.S. Steel Building or was rushed out of harm’s way by firefighters. Asked about the timeline, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said Trump “was relaying his experience of a city reeling immediately after and in the days and weeks after the horrific attacks.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why the Reaction Kept Growing

Source: MEGA His account drew renewed attention to the timeline of his post-9/11 activities.

“When someone makes a dramatic personal claim tied to something as emotional and historically significant as 9/11, people are going to react immediately,” said Cole Goldberg, who earlier this year was acquitted of murder and other charges related to a boating incident with TV personality Caroline Schwitzky at the 2022 Boca Bash. “Social media only accelerates it,” he said. “The original clip spreads, then the outrage starts, the fact-checking comes in, people respond to that, and suddenly the controversy takes on a life of its own.”

A Story That Keeps Returning

Source: MEGA The controversy grew as social media users and fact-checkers examined his claims.