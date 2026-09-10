or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's 9/11 Firefighter Story Sparks Outrage From Critics After Ground Zero Claim

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced scrutiny after recounting a firefighter encounter near Ground Zero.

Profile Image

Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s latest retelling of his experience after 9/11 has put one of his longest-running personal narratives back under scrutiny.

At an event ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks, Trump said two firefighters once grabbed him near the former U.S. Steel Building close to Ground Zero because they feared the building could collapse.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump said two firefighters lifted him away from danger after the 9/11 attacks.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said two firefighters lifted him away from danger after the 9/11 attacks.

“They literally lifted me up,” Trump said. “This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up, and they started running with me.”

The remark drew attention because Trump did not clearly say when the alleged incident happened. He later wrote on Truth Social that he was not at the World Trade Center “on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter,” adding, “Everything I said was exactly accurate.” He also shared a news clip of him from the time.

Article continues below advertisement

The Timeline Question

Image of The president later clarified that he was not at the World Trade Center on the day of the collapse.
Source: MEGA

The president later clarified that he was not at the World Trade Center on the day of the collapse.

Trump has told versions of the firefighter story before, and has made a variety of other claims about 9/11, including that he watched the second plane hit from his Midtown apartment and that he went to Ground Zero the following day with construction workers.

Trump was reportedly in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue when the attacks happened. There is no public evidence showing Trump went to the former U.S. Steel Building or was rushed out of harm’s way by firefighters.

Asked about the timeline, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said Trump “was relaying his experience of a city reeling immediately after and in the days and weeks after the horrific attacks.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why the Reaction Kept Growing

Image of His account drew renewed attention to the timeline of his post-9/11 activities.
Source: MEGA

His account drew renewed attention to the timeline of his post-9/11 activities.

“When someone makes a dramatic personal claim tied to something as emotional and historically significant as 9/11, people are going to react immediately,” said Cole Goldberg, who earlier this year was acquitted of murder and other charges related to a boating incident with TV personality Caroline Schwitzky at the 2022 Boca Bash.

“Social media only accelerates it,” he said. “The original clip spreads, then the outrage starts, the fact-checking comes in, people respond to that, and suddenly the controversy takes on a life of its own.”

A Story That Keeps Returning

Image of The controversy grew as social media users and fact-checkers examined his claims.
Source: MEGA

The controversy grew as social media users and fact-checkers examined his claims.

Trump has repeatedly described his proximity to the attacks and his actions afterward. In 2015, he claimed he saw people jump from the towers from his apartment. That same year, he also claimed he saw “thousands” of people cheering in New Jersey as the towers fell, a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

Goldberg said that once the reaction chain begins, the original statement can become only one piece of the story.

“Every new reaction gives people another reason to keep sharing and talking about it,” he explained. “At a certain point, people aren’t even reacting to the original comment anymore. They’re reacting to everyone else’s reaction to it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.