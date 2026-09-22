Donald Trump Accused by Critics of Lying About His Height as He Stands Next to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: 'He's Shrinking'
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's height came under scrutiny after he was photographed standing beside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The photos immediately caught the attention of social media users, who questioned Trump's claim that he is 6 feet 3 inches tall.
Donald Trump's Height Discrepancy
In May, Trump's most recent White House medical report listed his height at 6 feet 3 inches.
However, in a picture from the president's latest trip to New York on September 21, Mamdani appeared to be the same height as the president.
This immediately sparked debate because social media users claim Mamdani is only 5 feet 11 inches.
'Lying' Donald Trump
People were quick to call out the president on social media.
One post claimed, "5'11" Mamdani standing next to 6'3" Lying Dumbf---."
"Mamdani is 5'11 1/4"---Trump ain't no 6'3"... LOOK AT THEM!" someone wrote.
"Man really said 6'3" and hoped nobody would bring receipts," a user commented.
"Trump is nowhere near 6’3 and has never been in his life lol," a comment read.
"Trump is 6'3" until someone 5'11" stands next to him," a user joked.
Another person claimed, "AND Trump is always using lifts. Take another inch off Trump."
One person tried to give a reason for the major height difference.
"Trump is 80 and has prob shrunk 1-2 inches since his prime height," they said, in part.
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'He's Shrinking'
The discussion soon turned into jokes about Trump's appearance.
"He's shrinking, but it's Biden's fault. So..." one person wrote.
Another replied, "We all shrink with age, but 4"?"
"The mass of his cankles is starting to pull his head to the ground," a commenter added.
A separate user claimed, "Without his wigs, Trump is 4'9"."
Donald Trump's Height Has Come Under Scrutiny Before
This isn't the first time questions have been raised about the president's height.
A video from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final podium drew attention online after Trump appeared alongside Spanish soccer captain Rodri.
Rodri is also listed at 6 feet 3 inches.
However, footage from the trophy presentation showed Rodri appearing noticeably taller as he stood beside Trump and shook his hand onstage.
On another occasion, Trump looked nearly eye-to-eye with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is reported to be 5 feet 10 inches tall.
In June 2024 at the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, Prince William, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, stood much taller than Trump.