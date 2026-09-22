Donald Trump Accused by Critics of Lying About His Height as He Stands Next to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: 'He's Shrinking'

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Donald Trump's height came under scrutiny after he was photographed standing beside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The photos immediately caught the attention of social media users, who questioned Trump's claim that he is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

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Donald Trump's Height Discrepancy

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani appeared to be the same height as Donald Trump, even though he is reportedly 4 inches shorter.

In May, Trump's most recent White House medical report listed his height at 6 feet 3 inches. However, in a picture from the president's latest trip to New York on September 21, Mamdani appeared to be the same height as the president. This immediately sparked debate because social media users claim Mamdani is only 5 feet 11 inches.

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Ok, can't hide this one. Standing side-by-side. Mayor Mamdani is 5'11" and Donald is 6'3".

Is Trump 4" taller? https://t.co/duB0PDJZT8 — CHEERS! 🇨🇦🍁🍻 🥂💙#smokefleet (@cheersbranrj) September 22, 2026 Source: @CHEERSBRANRJ/X Social media users immediately flagged Donald Trump's height discrepancy on social media.

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'Lying' Donald Trump

Source: MEGA One user called Donald Trump a 'liar.'

People were quick to call out the president on social media. One post claimed, "5'11" Mamdani standing next to 6'3" Lying Dumbf---." "Mamdani is 5'11 1/4"---Trump ain't no 6'3"... LOOK AT THEM!" someone wrote. "Man really said 6'3" and hoped nobody would bring receipts," a user commented. "Trump is nowhere near 6’3 and has never been in his life lol," a comment read. "Trump is 6'3" until someone 5'11" stands next to him," a user joked. Another person claimed, "AND Trump is always using lifts. Take another inch off Trump." One person tried to give a reason for the major height difference. "Trump is 80 and has prob shrunk 1-2 inches since his prime height," they said, in part.

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'He's Shrinking'

Source: MEGA Another person said Donald Trump was 'shrinking.'

The discussion soon turned into jokes about Trump's appearance. "He's shrinking, but it's Biden's fault. So..." one person wrote. Another replied, "We all shrink with age, but 4"?" "The mass of his cankles is starting to pull his head to the ground," a commenter added. A separate user claimed, "Without his wigs, Trump is 4'9"."

Donald Trump's Height Has Come Under Scrutiny Before

Source: MEGA This wasn't the first time Donald Trump's height has come into question.