Donald Trump Has True Height Exposed by 6'3" Spanish Soccer Player During FIFA World Cup Celebration: Watch
July 20 2026, Updated 10:37 a.m. ET
A video from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final podium, showing Spanish national football team captain Rodri standing visibly taller than President Donald Trump, went viral after Trump claimed to be the same height as the football star. The clip was widely shared on social media after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.
The visual encounter reignited public skepticism regarding the president's official physical measurements.
Official medical reports released by the White House physician list Trump at 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
Rodri, who also serves as Spain’s midfielder, is also officially listed by sports databases at 6 feet 3 inches.
Despite the same listed height on paper, the video from the trophy presentation clearly showed Rodri standing a few inches taller than Trump as they shook hands on stage.
The height debate wasn't the only aspect of the interaction that went viral. After Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino handed the World Cup trophy to Rodri, Trump remained on the presentation podium rather than stepping aside to let the team celebrate. This prompted an awkward moment in which Rodri and Infantino ultimately had to usher the president away so the squad could take their official champion photographs.
Did Donald Trump Lie About His Height?
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The scrutiny and doubt over the octogenarian president’s height has been a recurring theme throughout his presidency, most recently in June when meeting with South Dakota Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Capitol Hill, when the visual gap between them appeared much larger than the expected one-inch difference, given that Thune stands at 6 feet 4 inches.
Photos from a May meeting in Beijing showed Trump looking nearly eye-to-eye with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is widely reported to be roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall.
At the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in June 2024, the Prince of Wales, who is also 6 feet 3 inches, visibly towered over Trump while standing side by side.
In a May social media video, Trump appeared to be roughly the same height as his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was wearing high heels.
Skepticism is further supported by historical documentation regarding the president's physical metrics.
A copy of Trump's 2012 New York driver's license officially listed his height as 6 feet 2 inches.
Did Donald Trump Shrink?
While critics flatly accuse him of lying to avoid being classified as clinically obese based on his reported weight, health experts also note a natural alternative.
Medical professionals point out that it is biologically normal for men to lose up to 2 inches of height between ages 30 and 80.
Since Trump is now 80, experts note that even if he was once close to his claimed height, he has almost certainly shrunk, making the continued use of the 6-foot-3 figure inaccurate.