NEWS Donald Trump Has True Height Exposed by 6'3" Spanish Soccer Player During FIFA World Cup Celebration: Watch Source: MEGA Spanish soccer player Rodri has a few inches on the POTUS. Lesley Abravanel July 20 2026, Updated 10:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A video from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final podium, showing Spanish national football team captain Rodri standing visibly taller than President Donald Trump, went viral after Trump claimed to be the same height as the football star. The clip was widely shared on social media after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19. The visual encounter reignited public skepticism regarding the president's official physical measurements. Official medical reports released by the White House physician list Trump at 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

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.@POTUS congratulates Spain captain Rodri on winning the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Golden Ball award pic.twitter.com/qle8N0HQ3l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 19, 2026 Source: @RapidResponse47/x Rodri towered over Donald Trump

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump looked shorter than Rodri despite their heights both being listed as 6'3".

Rodri, who also serves as Spain’s midfielder, is also officially listed by sports databases at 6 feet 3 inches. Despite the same listed height on paper, the video from the trophy presentation clearly showed Rodri standing a few inches taller than Trump as they shook hands on stage. The height debate wasn't the only aspect of the interaction that went viral. After Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino handed the World Cup trophy to Rodri, Trump remained on the presentation podium rather than stepping aside to let the team celebrate. This prompted an awkward moment in which Rodri and Infantino ultimately had to usher the president away so the squad could take their official champion photographs.

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Did Donald Trump Lie About His Height?

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been accused of lying about his height after being compared to others.

The scrutiny and doubt over the octogenarian president’s height has been a recurring theme throughout his presidency, most recently in June when meeting with South Dakota Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Capitol Hill, when the visual gap between them appeared much larger than the expected one-inch difference, given that Thune stands at 6 feet 4 inches. Photos from a May meeting in Beijing showed Trump looking nearly eye-to-eye with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is widely reported to be roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall. At the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in June 2024, the Prince of Wales, who is also 6 feet 3 inches, visibly towered over Trump while standing side by side.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's 2012 driver's license listed his height as 6'2."

In a May social media video, Trump appeared to be roughly the same height as his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was wearing high heels. Skepticism is further supported by historical documentation regarding the president's physical metrics. A copy of Trump's 2012 New York driver's license officially listed his height as 6 feet 2 inches.

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Did Donald Trump Shrink?

Source: MEGA It's possible that the POTUS lost a few inches from aging.