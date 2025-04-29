Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Taylor Swift After He Taunts Her While Celebrating Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl Win
Donald Trump still can't shake off the animosity he has for Taylor Swift.
On Monday, April 28, the Philadelphia Eagles followed the tradition of visiting the White House after they won the 2025 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. In his address, the president boasted about being the first sitting president to attend the big game, but he also used his speech to take a dig at the singer, who's been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since 2023.
"It was an incredible game. A little surprising, but right from the beginning of the first quarter of the big game, which I was there — I watched in person," Trump, 78, pointed out.
"I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?" he asked, prompting people to laugh and Trump to ask a second time, "How did that one work out?"
The commander in chief was ridiculed on social media for his comments, especially since this isn't the first time he's taken a swipe at the "Karma" vocalist.
"AGAIN !.. Trump begging for Taylor Swift’s attention. Absolutely pathetic," one person tweeted, while another said, "his botched orange hag has been obsessed with her."
The Grammy winner, 35, revealed she voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election and voiced her support for Kamala Harris last year — something that didn't sit well with Trump.
"I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said to a reporter in reaction to her vote. "It was just a question of time … She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."
The father-of-five then complimented her good pal Brittany Mahomes, who "liked" pro-Trump comments on Instagram.
"I like Brittany, I think Brittany's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she's a big MAGA fan," he shared. "That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift."
A few days after Swift's endorsement for Harris, the businessman took to Truth Social and declared, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
He also called out the blonde beauty while attending the Super Bowl, as when she was shown on the jumbotron, countless Eagles fans booed her.
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he wrote on his social platform at the time. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Despite all of his rude remarks, Ramin Setoodeh claimed in his 2024 book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, that the president once complimented her looks.
"I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump," he spilled to the author. "I hear she's very talented. I think she's very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!"