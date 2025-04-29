Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Taylor Swift After He Taunts Her While Celebrating Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl Win

Donald Trump still can't shake off the animosity he has for Taylor Swift.

On Monday, April 28, the Philadelphia Eagles followed the tradition of visiting the White House after they won the 2025 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. In his address, the president boasted about being the first sitting president to attend the big game, but he also used his speech to take a dig at the singer, who's been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since 2023.