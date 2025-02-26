Everything Donald Trump Has Said About Taylor Swift
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift Interacted in 2012
In an August 2012 tweet, Donald Trump seemingly confirmed he had an interaction with Taylor Swift.
"@taylorswift13 Thanks for the beautiful picture— you are fantastic!" Trump wrote without sharing the snap in question.
A few months later, he reacted to Swift and Conor Kennedy's breakup, calling it a "great news" for the "Lover" hitmaker.
Trump also reacted to an October 2012 news about Swift scoring a major hosting gig, tweeting, "Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!
Donald Trump Reacted to Taylor Swift Endorsing Democratic Candidates in 2018
After refusing to make political endorsements for years, Swift surprised the masses when she supported Democratic candidates Jim Cooper and Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.
When asked about the singer's move, Trump told White House reporters, "I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about [Blackburn]. I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?"
He Commented on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship
While gearing up for his campaign in 2023, Trump reacted to Swift's blooming romance with Travis Kelce.
He told the Daily Caller, "I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."
Donald Trump Said His Song Beat Taylor Swift on the Charts
Trump collaborated with J6 Prison Choir, whose members are people incarcerated for their role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, in the song "Justice for All."
During a rally in Houston, The Apprentice alum claimed the track outshined Swift's songs on the charts.
"And when that came out it went to the number one song, it was beating everybody," he said. "It beat Taylor Swift, it beat Miley Cyrus, who was number one and two. They were number one and two, we knocked them off for a long time."
Donald Trump Claimed Taylor Swift Could 'Not Be Disloyal' to Him
Before Swift made her endorsements for the 2024 presidential election, Trump claimed the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer would not endorse Joe Biden and support his re-election bid.
"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will," he wrote on Truth Social in February 2024. "There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."
In June 2024, CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona said Trump questioned Swift's potential support of Biden in the election.
"Why would she endorse this dope?" Trump reportedly asked during a meeting with House Republicans, per Zanona. "He doesn't know how to get off a stage."
He Commented on Taylor Swift's Appearance
In his June 2024 book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, Variety's Ramin Setoodeh detailed Trump's opinion on Swift's appearance amid the pair's feud.
"I think she's beautiful — very beautiful!" Trump said, adding, "I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump. I hear she's very talented. I think she's very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!"
Donald Trump Reposted AI Images of 'Swifties for Trump'
"I accept!" Trump captioned a Truth Social post featuring AI-generated images of the singer's fans wearing T-shirts with the text, "Swifties for Trump."
Trump later clarified he did not generate the faux endorsement, stating, "Somebody came out. They said, 'Oh, look at this.' These were all made up by other people. A.I. is always very dangerous in that way."
Donald Trump Dropped Several Statements About Taylor Swift's Endorsement
Following Trump's first debate with Kamala Harris, the "champagne problems" singer dropped her highly anticipated endorsement of the then-vice president.
Reacting to Swift's decision, Trump declared, "I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time … She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."
He also compared the Grammy-winning singer to her pal Brittany Mahomes: "I like Brittany, I think Brittany's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she's a big MAGA fan. That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift."
Donald Trump Slammed Taylor Swift After She Endorsed Kamala Harris
A few days after Swift endorsed Harris, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on his Truth Social page.
Donald Trump Mocked Taylor Swift After She Was Booed at the Super Bowl
While supporting Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 59, Swift was booed by the crowd after she was shown on the big screen.
Trump, who also received a mix of cheers and boos, posted on Truth Social, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"