Everything Donald Trump Has Said About Taylor Swift

In an August 2012 tweet, Donald Trump seemingly confirmed he had an interaction with Taylor Swift.

"@taylorswift13 Thanks for the beautiful picture— you are fantastic!" Trump wrote without sharing the snap in question.

A few months later, he reacted to Swift and Conor Kennedy's breakup, calling it a "great news" for the "Lover" hitmaker.

Trump also reacted to an October 2012 news about Swift scoring a major hosting gig, tweeting, "Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!