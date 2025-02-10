Donald Trump Gloats Over Taylor Swift Being Booed at Super Bowl LIX: 'MAGA Is Very Unforgiving'
Tough crowd? Donald Trump was thrilled to witness Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl after the pop star endorsed his rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
The "So High School" singer was in a VIP suite cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles, and ultimately lost the game, on Sunday night, February 9, in New Orleans, La.
Among famous guests was Trump — the first sitting president of the United States to ever attend the Super Bowl.
While it was slightly unclear whether Swift was getting booed by Eagles fans eager for their team to win or for another reason, the POTUS seemed to think it was his fanbase of Trump supporters having his back during the matchup, as he took to Truth Social to gloat about the moment after Philadelphia's victory.
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium," he declared despite the "All Too Well" hitmaker receiving the negative reaction during the first quarter and staying for the remainder of the game.
"MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump continued, seeming to insist his admirers were to thank for the sour reaction.
Swift took the booing gracefully while sitting next to Ice Spice and enjoying the sporting event. Among other guests in her star-studded suite included the Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — as well as Ashley Avignone, the "Delicate" singer's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift.
The "Barbie World" rapper and Taylor had been in the middle of a conversation when the "Bad Blood" singer's face flashed on the big screen at the Caesars Superdome.
Hearing the crowd's reaction, Taylor appeared confused by what all the noise was for before she seemed to realize she was being broadcasted on the jumbotron.
Celebrities and fans alike jumped to Taylor's defense on Sunday night after haters expressed disapproval toward her appearance at her boyfriend's big game.
Serena Williams — who made a surprise dancing appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance — took to X after hearing the crowd's negative reaction to the "Love Story" singer.
"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" she wrote shortly after the matchup started and Taylor was shown on the jumbotron.
The Bachelor winner Kelsey Anderson — who is still engaged to the show's Season 28 star Joey Graziadei — shared a video on TikTok during the ordeal, writing: "Y'all... people just booed Taylor Swift... please let her know I wasn't a part of that."
Kelsey accompanied the statement with a crying emoji to emphasize her upset feelings toward the booing. She additionally expressed in the post's caption, "TAYLOR ILY (but go birds)."
Big Brother alum Taylor Hale also had 14-time Grammy winner's back, writing via X: "Predominantly male audience boos a woman beloved by many women. Men are such losers for this."