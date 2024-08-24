Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at 'Haters' After Receiving Backlash for 'Liking' Donald Trump Campaign Post
Brittany Mahomes isn't letting the trolls win this time.
Patrick Mahomes' wife, 28, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, August 23, to slam social media users who called her out for "liking" one of Donald Trump's recent posts about his 2024 campaign.
"I mean honestly," Mahomes penned above a message that read, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
More than a week before, the mother-of-two, who is expecting her third child with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 28, seemingly hit the heart button on an update from the right-wing leader, 78, which included his outline to deport "pro-Hamas radicals" and to keep "men out of women's sports."
Mahomes, who doesn't follow Trump on Instagram and has removed her "like" from the post, received intense backlash for her online activity. "I don’t get how people with kids would still vote for a known child r-----/felon. Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Brittany Mahomes just outed herself as a Trump supporter," a second user added.
"Patrick Mahomes, imagine marrying someone who doesn’t care about your rights and your kid’s rights. Brittany Mahomes agreeing with Project 2025 but married to a black man with mixed kids is insane," a third pointed out.
The former soccer player is no stranger to people coming after her on the internet. After being included in SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue earlier this year, the haters were quick to criticize the decision. "I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you," Mahomes later wrote on social media.
"Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU," the blonde beauty added.
Luckily, Mahomes' fellow WAGs were there to have her back. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, took to Instagram to praise her friend for being featured in the magazine. "These are just a few of the many women who I look up to... the ones that have used their position in this life to build businesses, give back and overall do good in this world," she wrote alongside a photo of Mahomes.
“So for those of you who are wondering if it’s appropriate to use the platform you were handed, I would say it absolutely is. Don’t be ashamed of how you received it, be grateful and use it. Use it to support your family, use it to give back, use it to create positive change, use it for good. Even if you misstep along the way, stay true to yourself and your values and you will do more good than bad,” Stafford added.