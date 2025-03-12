or
Donald Trump Confronted by Reporters Over Holding Tesla Photo Op at The White House Amid Stock Market Crash

Donald Trump held a Tesla press event at the White House.

March 12 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a Tesla ad in front of the White House while the stock market continues to crash and Americans worry about their retirement plans.

Donald Trump was confronted over his recent Tesla ad.

"What is your message, President Trump, buying a new car while there are some folks who will see this clip at home and they are struggling with their retirement accounts down at the moment? Uncertainty about work ahead?" Doocy asked the GOP leader.

Seemingly referencing the tariffs that have sparked trade wars with multiple countries, Trump claimed he "had to do this" while reassuring Americans there is a brighter future ahead.

"Well, I think they’re gonna do great," Trump said with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk standing next to him. "I think we’re – our country had to do this. We had to go and do this. They’ve taken away, other countries have taken away our business. They’ve taken away our jobs."

"I did it, initially, very strongly against — as you know — China and some others in the first term; and it was a very successful term," the president continued to ramble. "We had no inflation. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. And then we had Covid, which we had to straighten out."

Donald Trump called the cars 'very reliable.'

President Trump announced on Truth Social his intention to buy a Tesla in a show of support for Musk.

Several different models were brought to the White House for the commander-in-chief to check out before purchasing.

During the inspection, the 78-year-old expressed his admiration for the vehicles.

Several Teslas were brought to the White House.

Activists have lately staged "Tesla Takedowns" in protest of Musk's role in sweeping cuts to the federal workforce at the behest of Trump and the cancelation of contracts that fund humanitarian programs around the world. These protests include people spray-painting and damaging Cybertrucks as well as other Tesla vehicles.

"They're harming a great American company," Trump said at the White House, referring to the demonstrators.

"Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we're going to catch you, and ... you're going to go through h---," he continued.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said, "Ongoing and heinous acts of violence against Tesla by radical Leftist activists are nothing short of domestic terror."

Donald Trump was joined by Elon Musk at the Tesla event.

Trump has previously expressed skepticism over electric vehicles and self-driving technology, frequently branding them as inferior to conventional cars.

"They don't go far. They cost a fortune," Trump said during a rally in 2023. "You're in the middle of the desert, and you say, 'You know what, we're running low on electric. Do they have a charger around anywhere?'"

One month later, at another campaign event, he joked that the technology was unreliable, saying: "Where are you going? 'I'm going to Massachusetts.' Well, you better get yourself a gas turbine because this car is not going to get you there. Well, you could, if you stop about four times."

