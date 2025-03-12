Donald Trump Confronted by Reporters Over Holding Tesla Photo Op at The White House Amid Stock Market Crash

"What is your message, President Trump, buying a new car while there are some folks who will see this clip at home and they are struggling with their retirement accounts down at the moment? Uncertainty about work ahead?" Doocy asked the GOP leader.

Seemingly referencing the tariffs that have sparked trade wars with multiple countries, Trump claimed he "had to do this" while reassuring Americans there is a brighter future ahead.

"Well, I think they’re gonna do great," Trump said with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk standing next to him. "I think we’re – our country had to do this. We had to go and do this. They’ve taken away, other countries have taken away our business. They’ve taken away our jobs."

"I did it, initially, very strongly against — as you know — China and some others in the first term; and it was a very successful term," the president continued to ramble. "We had no inflation. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. And then we had Covid, which we had to straighten out."