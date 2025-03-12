Donald Trump Reads From Elon Musk's Script During Bizarre White House Tesla Commercial
Donald Trump held an odd press event at the White House where several Tesla cars were lined up in front of the historic building.
The president read from a pre-determined script when he announced he would buy a Tesla during the bizarre stunt to help boost the stocks of Elon Musk's business.
"I’m going to buy because number one, it’s a great product," Trump told reporters. "It’s as good as it gets. And number two, because this man has devoted his energy and his life to doing this. I think he’s been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people."
"You can’t be penalized for being a patriot," he continued. "People should be going wild."
Despite the GOP leader's adoration for the vehicle and the billionaire behind it, Trump won’t be driving it.
Photographers at the event captured Trump holding note cards that listed the price and specs of each car in bullet points as he inspected the series of vehicles brought to the White House.
The president even admitted they weren’t his own words, telling the press, "they gave me notes," as he fumbled with the papers and prepared to get into one of the cars.
Close-ups of the note cards showed phrases like "SAFEST car," "state of the art" and "affordable." These were reportedly lines Musk wanted Trump to use in his speech.
Trump's stunt comes as the stock market continues to drop amid fears of Trump's tariffs going into effect.
The commander-in-chief recently acknowledged the financial worries of the American people and said the U.S. is going through "a period of transition because what we're doing is very big."
"We're bringing wealth back to America," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, March 9. "That's a big thing. And there are always periods of, it takes a little time. I think it should be great for us."
Several critics likened the PR stunt to an unpaid "Tesla ad," likely as a favor to Musk after the company’s stock plunged 15 percent on Monday.
Tesla’s stock dive has been widely attributed to brand erosion due to the billionaire’s involvement with Trump, politics and his leadership of the highly controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
"Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday night. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."