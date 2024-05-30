Donald Trump Accused of Using N-Word on 'The Apprentice' — and Ex-Producer Claims IT'S ON TAPE

Pruitt, whose 20-year NDA just expired, meaning he can now speak freely about Trump, claims the businessman said, “but, I mean, would America buy a n------- winning?”

"We lay out the virtues and deficiencies of each finalist to Trump in a fair and balanced way, but sensing the moment at hand, [Carolyn] Kepcher sort of comes out of herself. She expresses how she observed Jackson at the casino overcoming more obstacles than Rancic, particularly with the way he managed the troublesome Omarosa [Manigault Newman]. Jackson, Kepcher maintains, handled the calamity with grace," Pruitt wrote for an article on Slate.

“'I think Kwame would be a great addition to the organization,' Kepcher says to Trump, who winces while his head bobs around in reaction to what he is hearing and clearly resisting," he continued. "'Why didn’t he just fire her?' Trump asks, referring to Omarosa. It’s a reasonable question. Given that this the first time we’ve ever been in this situation, none of this is something we expected."