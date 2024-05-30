Donald Trump Accused of Using N-Word on 'The Apprentice' — and Ex-Producer Claims IT'S ON TAPE
Donald Trump's past is coming back to haunt him.
In a new interview with Bill Pruitt, an Emmy-nominated producer of The Apprentice, revealed the ex-president, 77, allegedly using the n-word during deliberations of who should win the first season of the reality show.
Pruitt revealed what happened when they were debating who should win, with it coming down to Bill Rancic, who eventually won and worked at The Trump Organization, while the other one was Kwame Jackson, a Black man.
Pruitt, whose 20-year NDA just expired, meaning he can now speak freely about Trump, claims the businessman said, “but, I mean, would America buy a n------- winning?”
"We lay out the virtues and deficiencies of each finalist to Trump in a fair and balanced way, but sensing the moment at hand, [Carolyn] Kepcher sort of comes out of herself. She expresses how she observed Jackson at the casino overcoming more obstacles than Rancic, particularly with the way he managed the troublesome Omarosa [Manigault Newman]. Jackson, Kepcher maintains, handled the calamity with grace," Pruitt wrote for an article on Slate.
“'I think Kwame would be a great addition to the organization,' Kepcher says to Trump, who winces while his head bobs around in reaction to what he is hearing and clearly resisting," he continued. "'Why didn’t he just fire her?' Trump asks, referring to Omarosa. It’s a reasonable question. Given that this the first time we’ve ever been in this situation, none of this is something we expected."
After Trump said the n-word out loud, Kepcher's "pale skin" got bright red, the producer claimed.
"I turn my gaze toward Trump. He continues to wince. He is serious, and he is adamant about not hiring Jackson," he wrote.
"What happens next I don’t entirely recall. I am still processing what I have just heard. We all are. Only [showrunner Jay] Bienstock knows well enough to keep the train moving. None of us thinks to walk out the door and never return. I still wish I had," he continued.
Pruitt also claimed there's a recording of Trump using the racial slur 20 years ago.
Trump denied the rumors when they first started in 2018.
“[Mark Burnett] called to say that there are NO TAPES of The Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted in August 2018.
“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have,” he continued. “She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired.”
In response to the story, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump 2024 campaign, wrote, “This is a completely fabricated and bulls--- story that was already peddled in 2016."