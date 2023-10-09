'I Fell for a Con Man': Omarosa Manigault Newman Says Donald Trump 'Turned Out to Be the Biggest Fraud'

Omarosa Manigault Newman got candid about what it was like to work for Donald Trump .

"For me, I just can’t believe I fell for a con man, a con man who turned out to be the biggest fraud. I mean, literally found by the courts to be a big fraud, so a lot of the backdrop of our show, a lot of The Apprentice that we thought was real was fabricated, and it was just a house of cards. So, I mean, we were duped, and we were young entrepreneurs thinking that we were really gonna learn something from this brilliant businessman. All we learned was not the art of the deal but the art of the con," the reality star, 49, told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview about appearing on The Apprentice alongside the former president, 77.

Newman went onto to work with Trump , as she served as the assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump Administration in January 2017. She was later fired by then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December 2017.

In 2018, Newman came forward and alleged that she had tapes where Trump acted surprised about her firing.

"Omarosa? Omarosa what's going on? I just saw on the news that you're thinking about leaving? What happened?" Trump said one day after she was let go.

"General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave," she replied, to which Trump claimed, "Nobody even told me about it."