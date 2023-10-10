'It Would Be Hard to Run for President From Jail': Omarosa Manigault Newman Disses Former Boss Donald Trump's Political Future
Even though Donald Trump is on the campaign trail yet again, former White House employee Omarosa Manigault Newman does not think the ex-president will be successful again.
“I think it would be very hard for Donald Trump to run for president from jail,” the reality star said in a new interview, referring Trump's slew of legal woes, including his $250 million civil fraud trail in New York. “It’ll be very hard for [Trump to run for president again]."
This isn't the first time the brunette beauty, 49, has spoken about her disdain toward the 77-year-old, whom she first met on the first season of The Apprentice, which debuted in 2003.
The Ohio native went on to appear on The Celebrity Apprentice and The Ultimate Merger, and she eventually ended up working for Trump in his administration as his Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.
But things took a turn when she was fired by then-Chief of Staff John F. Kelly — something Trump claimed he had no idea about.
"General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave," she told him, to which Trump said, "Nobody even told me about it."
At the time, Trump fired back, claiming the allegations weren't true.
"Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!" he fumed on Twitter at the time.
In a different interview, the political guru said she shouldn't have worked for Trump in the first place.
"For me, I just can’t believe I fell for a con man, a con man who turned out to be the biggest fraud. I mean, literally found by the courts to be a big fraud, so a lot of the backdrop of our show, a lot of The Apprentice that we thought was real was fabricated, and it was just a house of cards. So, I mean, we were duped, and we were young entrepreneurs thinking that we were really gonna learn something from this brilliant businessman. All we learned was not the art of the deal but the art of the con," the reality star, 49, told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview about appearing on The Apprentice alongside the former president, 77.
Page Six spoke to Manigault Newman.