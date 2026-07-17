Donald Trump Accuses the Chinese Government of a Plot to Make Him Appear Less 'Hot'

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In his widely criticized national address on Thursday, July 16, President Donald Trump alleged that China targeted his presidency and sought to influence media reporting to damage his public image intentionally. Referencing classified documents, Trump claimed Beijing wanted him to lose because of his tough tariff policies. The primetime address focused heavily on unverified claims of foreign election interference and voting-system vulnerabilities, rather than on personal appearance. Speaking from the White House East Room, Trump announced the declassification of documents that he erroneously alleged prove Chinese meddling in past elections, particularly the 2020 election.

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President Trump accuses the Chinese government of a plot to make him appear less “hot” pic.twitter.com/b2C0QiUbQW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump claimed China wanted to make it look like he was doing a poor job in office.

Trump baselessly claimed that Chinese actors compromised voter files and attempted to influence public opinion against him. Fact-checkers noted that the newly declassified documents do not support his sweeping claims, and intelligence agencies maintained that Beijing did not alter vote counts. The octogenarian, 2020 election-obsessed president, utilized the address to urge Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which seeks to enforce stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump accused China of interfering in U.S. elections.

Major networks like ABC and NBC opted to stream the speech on digital platforms rather than broadcasting it on their primary channels, drawing sharp criticism from Trump, while even his beloved and loyal Fox News challenged his claims. Critics and political opponents labeled the 25-minute speech a diversion designed to mobilize voters ahead of the upcoming congressional midterms. MeidasTouch Senior Digital Editor Acyn Torabi posted a clip of the address on X, in which Trump said, "In 2019, the Chinese government's strategy against the United States was focused on undermining domestic confidence in the U.S. president. They wanted to just make you sound like your president wasn't so hot, when actually, your president has done a great job."

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Hakeem Jeffries Condemns Donald Trump's 'Lies'

Source: MEGA Hakeem Jeffries slammed the POTUS' 'deranged speech.'

“His staff and family let him go out there like this because nobody cares about him,” noted one commenter in reaction. “He doesn’t need anyone’s help to look less ‘hot,’” snarked another, who accompanied her comment with a GIF of the president during one of his many public naps. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries described the address as a "deranged speech," stating Trump "has once again chosen to spew deliberate and dangerous lies because the economy is a disaster and he knows that the American people have had enough."

Source: MEGA Leon Panetta, who worked as the CIA director during Barack Obama's presidency, shamed Donald Trump's remarks.