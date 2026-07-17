Donald Trump Accuses the Chinese Government of a Plot to Make Him Appear Less 'Hot'
July 17 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
In his widely criticized national address on Thursday, July 16, President Donald Trump alleged that China targeted his presidency and sought to influence media reporting to damage his public image intentionally. Referencing classified documents, Trump claimed Beijing wanted him to lose because of his tough tariff policies.
The primetime address focused heavily on unverified claims of foreign election interference and voting-system vulnerabilities, rather than on personal appearance.
Speaking from the White House East Room, Trump announced the declassification of documents that he erroneously alleged prove Chinese meddling in past elections, particularly the 2020 election.
Trump baselessly claimed that Chinese actors compromised voter files and attempted to influence public opinion against him.
Fact-checkers noted that the newly declassified documents do not support his sweeping claims, and intelligence agencies maintained that Beijing did not alter vote counts.
The octogenarian, 2020 election-obsessed president, utilized the address to urge Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which seeks to enforce stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration.
Major networks like ABC and NBC opted to stream the speech on digital platforms rather than broadcasting it on their primary channels, drawing sharp criticism from Trump, while even his beloved and loyal Fox News challenged his claims.
Critics and political opponents labeled the 25-minute speech a diversion designed to mobilize voters ahead of the upcoming congressional midterms.
MeidasTouch Senior Digital Editor Acyn Torabi posted a clip of the address on X, in which Trump said, "In 2019, the Chinese government's strategy against the United States was focused on undermining domestic confidence in the U.S. president. They wanted to just make you sound like your president wasn't so hot, when actually, your president has done a great job."
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Hakeem Jeffries Condemns Donald Trump's 'Lies'
“His staff and family let him go out there like this because nobody cares about him,” noted one commenter in reaction.
“He doesn’t need anyone’s help to look less ‘hot,’” snarked another, who accompanied her comment with a GIF of the president during one of his many public naps.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries described the address as a "deranged speech," stating Trump "has once again chosen to spew deliberate and dangerous lies because the economy is a disaster and he knows that the American people have had enough."
Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and ex-CIA Director under Barack Obama, stated in The Washington Post that rehashing disproven claims from six years ago distracts from the critical task of protecting future elections.
A former principal deputy director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term publicly criticized the address, calling the remarks "a dangerous speech about an incredibly important topic" that could undermine public confidence.
“John Solomon, who is leading Mr. Trump’s task force on declassifying documents on a range of issues, told reporters outside the White House that the intelligence community documents show no evidence that votes in election machines were changed in the past three elections,” reported The New York Times.