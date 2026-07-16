or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Flamed for Bragging About How 'Great' a Job He's Doing as President: 'Worst Ever'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed 'it's unfair' that future presidents will get to take credit for what a 'great job' he did as president.

July 16 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump patted himself on the back about his administration's economic achievements and deregulation efforts during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit held at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Penn. Wednesday, July 15.

The octogenarian boasted that his administration's massive investments mean the next president will falsely take credit by saying, "What a great job I did.”

“I mean it's unfair because you know whoever the next president is is gonna be sitting up here someday saying, ‘What a great job I did. What a great job. I did the greatest job,’ and I'll be home saying, ‘That son of a...,’” he whined.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HQNewsNow

Before the end of former President Joe Biden’s term in 2024, the Financial Times said the U.S. economy was outpacing global rivals due to superior long-term productivity growth, substantial energy independence and aggressive fiscal stimulus during the Biden administration.

Analysis indicated that U.S. labor productivity under Biden rose by 30 percent since the 2008 financial crisis, significantly outpacing the Eurozone and the UK.

Although he inherited a healthy economy, Trump’s own economy got off to a rough start in 2026, with job losses, rising gas prices, and uncertainty around inflation and an affordability crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

'One of the Worst Presidents Ever'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics disagreed with Donald Trump's claims about how 'great' a job he's doing as president.

Renewed fighting in the Iran conflict has triggered severe volatility in energy markets. Spikes in global oil and natural gas prices directly increased household fuel and gasoline costs.

“Trump has taken credit for a ton of manufacturing projects/small businesses started under Biden,” noted one social media commenter.

“Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents ever. He has lost more jobs than he has created btw,” accurately noted another.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed as 'one of the worst presidents ever.'

“Trump is going to go down in history as one of the U.S.' worst presidents, and he will die knowing he is being rightfully blamed for everything wrong in the country when a Democrat is elected the next President and sets about de-Trumpifying the government on a massive scale,” said another.

The POTUS baselessly asserted that defense companies previously "couldn't even function" due to approval bottlenecks, but are now building at record speeds under his policies.

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently boasts about his presidential performance despite data proving otherwise.

Trump noted that the summit would help generate roughly $10 billion in pledged investments from domestic defense and technology companies.

He used part of his speech to target Pennsylvania’s widely popular Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, publicly calling him "totally overrated.”

Trump separately issued a harsh ultimatum to Iran, warning that the U.S. military can dismantle Iran's electrical and energy infrastructure in a "small part of an afternoon" if they refuse to negotiate.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.