Politics Donald Trump Flamed for Bragging About How 'Great' a Job He's Doing as President: 'Worst Ever' Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed 'it's unfair' that future presidents will get to take credit for what a 'great job' he did as president. Lesley Abravanel July 16 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump patted himself on the back about his administration's economic achievements and deregulation efforts during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit held at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Penn. Wednesday, July 15. The octogenarian boasted that his administration's massive investments mean the next president will falsely take credit by saying, "What a great job I did.” “I mean it's unfair because you know whoever the next president is is gonna be sitting up here someday saying, ‘What a great job I did. What a great job. I did the greatest job,’ and I'll be home saying, ‘That son of a...,’” he whined.

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Trump: I mean it's unfair because you know whoever the next president is is gonna be sitting up here someday saying, "What a great job I did. What a great job. I did the greatest job," and I'll be home saying "That son of a..." pic.twitter.com/JWSfQMnxir — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 15, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow

Before the end of former President Joe Biden’s term in 2024, the Financial Times said the U.S. economy was outpacing global rivals due to superior long-term productivity growth, substantial energy independence and aggressive fiscal stimulus during the Biden administration. Analysis indicated that U.S. labor productivity under Biden rose by 30 percent since the 2008 financial crisis, significantly outpacing the Eurozone and the UK. Although he inherited a healthy economy, Trump’s own economy got off to a rough start in 2026, with job losses, rising gas prices, and uncertainty around inflation and an affordability crisis.

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'One of the Worst Presidents Ever'

Source: MEGA Critics disagreed with Donald Trump's claims about how 'great' a job he's doing as president.

Renewed fighting in the Iran conflict has triggered severe volatility in energy markets. Spikes in global oil and natural gas prices directly increased household fuel and gasoline costs. “Trump has taken credit for a ton of manufacturing projects/small businesses started under Biden,” noted one social media commenter. “Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents ever. He has lost more jobs than he has created btw,” accurately noted another.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was slammed as 'one of the worst presidents ever.'

“Trump is going to go down in history as one of the U.S.' worst presidents, and he will die knowing he is being rightfully blamed for everything wrong in the country when a Democrat is elected the next President and sets about de-Trumpifying the government on a massive scale,” said another. The POTUS baselessly asserted that defense companies previously "couldn't even function" due to approval bottlenecks, but are now building at record speeds under his policies.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently boasts about his presidential performance despite data proving otherwise.