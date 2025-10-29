or
Donald Trump Shockingly Acknowledges He's 'Not Allowed to Run' for President in 2028 Despite Steve Bannon's Claims: 'It's Too Bad'

Source: mega

Donald Trump admitted he can't run in the next election.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Donald Trump shocked the public when he finally acknowledged it's against the Constitution for him to run in the 2028 presidential election.

The POTUS was asked about the possibility of serving for a third term while speaking to the press aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, October 29.

Donald Trump Knows He Can't Run for a Third Term

Photo of Donald Trump admitted 'it's pretty clear' that he's forbidden from running for a third term.
Source: mega

Donald Trump admitted 'it's pretty clear' that he's forbidden from running for a third term.

"It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years," the Republican, 79, stated, despite polls showing otherwise. "And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad. But we have a lot of great people."

Trump's confession comes after months of him boasting about wanting to run for an unprecedented third term. In fact, his official store's website has been selling "Trump 2028" merchandise with the slogan "rewrite the rules."

Steve Bannon Declares Trump Will Be President for a Third Term

In addition, Steve Bannon has been claiming for months that they are working on a way for Trump to run again despite it being against the 22nd Amendment.

"He’s gonna get a third term, Trump '28," the former White House Chief Strategist told The Economist earlier this month. "Trump is gonna be president '28 so people just ought to get accommodated with that."

Bannon Teases 'Alternatives' to the Constitution

Photo of Steve Bannon previously declared Trump will be president again and said there are 'alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment.
Source: @theeconomist/youtube

Steve Bannon previously declared Trump will be president again and said there are 'alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment.

When the 22nd Amendment was mentioned, Bannon, 71, stated, "There’s many different alternatives."

"At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28," he added. "The country needs him to be President of the United States. We have to finish what we started."

"We need him for at least one more term, and he’ll get that in '28," he added, calling the businessman an "instrument of divine will."

Photo of In March, Bannon said his team is 'working on' a way around the 22nd Amendment.
Source: mega

In March, Bannon said his team is 'working on' a way around the 22nd Amendment.

Bannon also talked about the situation during his March appearance on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo.

"We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is," he spilled.

"As you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there," he continued without going into details. "We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be."

