Donald Trump Shockingly Acknowledges He's 'Not Allowed to Run' for President in 2028 Despite Steve Bannon's Claims: 'It's Too Bad'

Donald Trump shocked the public when he finally acknowledged it's against the Constitution for him to run in the 2028 presidential election. The POTUS was asked about the possibility of serving for a third term while speaking to the press aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, October 29.

Donald Trump Knows He Can't Run for a Third Term

Source: mega Donald Trump admitted 'it's pretty clear' that he's forbidden from running for a third term.

"It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years," the Republican, 79, stated, despite polls showing otherwise. "And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad. But we have a lot of great people." Trump's confession comes after months of him boasting about wanting to run for an unprecedented third term. In fact, his official store's website has been selling "Trump 2028" merchandise with the slogan "rewrite the rules."

Steve Bannon Declares Trump Will Be President for a Third Term

Trump on Third Term: If you read it, it's pretty clear—I'm not allowed to run. It’s too bad. pic.twitter.com/R4LKGriv1D — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2025

In addition, Steve Bannon has been claiming for months that they are working on a way for Trump to run again despite it being against the 22nd Amendment. "He’s gonna get a third term, Trump '28," the former White House Chief Strategist told The Economist earlier this month. "Trump is gonna be president '28 so people just ought to get accommodated with that."

Bannon Teases 'Alternatives' to the Constitution

Source: @theeconomist/youtube Steve Bannon previously declared Trump will be president again and said there are 'alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment.

When the 22nd Amendment was mentioned, Bannon, 71, stated, "There’s many different alternatives." "At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28," he added. "The country needs him to be President of the United States. We have to finish what we started." "We need him for at least one more term, and he’ll get that in '28," he added, calling the businessman an "instrument of divine will."

Source: mega In March, Bannon said his team is 'working on' a way around the 22nd Amendment.