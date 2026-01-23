Donald Trump Comes Clean About Heavy Bruise on His Left Hand as Health Rumors Mount: 'I'm Good'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is finally addressing the noticeable bruise on his left hand that has fueled online chatter and renewed questions about his health. While traveling aboard Air Force One on Thursday, January 22, the president was asked directly about the mark after reporters spotted the discoloration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump addressed the bruise on his left hand while traveling on Air Force One.

Article continues below advertisement

“Bruising on your hand? Are you okay?” one reporter asked. Trump brushed off concerns without hesitation, replying, “Very good.” When pressed again, the reporter followed up with, “You’re good?”

Article continues below advertisement

That’s when Trump offered more detail, explaining how the injury happened and why it looks worse than it is. “I clipped it on the table. So I put a little, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising,” he explained. “The doctor said, you don't have to take that, sir. You're very healthy. I said, I'm not taking any chances. So anyway, that's one of the side effects of taking aspirin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Reporter: We saw the bruising on your hand. Are you okay?



Trump: I’m very good. I clipped it on the table. So I put a little—what do they call it—cream on it. I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little… pic.twitter.com/4VXNtxe7qh — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s remarks echoed comments he previously made during a January 1 interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he also addressed speculation surrounding his bruised hands. During that interview, Trump said his long-standing aspirin habit is the reason behind the frequent marks. He admitted he takes a higher dose than his doctors recommend, even though they’ve encouraged him to cut back. Still, he’s sticking with it, noting that he’s followed the same routine for more than 20 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president said the injury was caused by bumping his hand on a table.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m a little superstitious,” he said. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Trump’s explanation, some critics continue to raise alternative theories. South Los Angeles Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove suggested the bruising could be linked to medication used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. “I’m not a doctor, but I do think it’s curious that [Trump’s] drowsiness and visible bruising on his hands are consistent with known symptoms and side effects of Alzheimer’s medications like Leqembi,” she told The Daily Beast, which has been closely monitoring Trump’s health.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said the injury was caused by bumping his hand on a table.

Article continues below advertisement

Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, is an FDA-approved infusion for early Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment is designed to slow cognitive decline by clearing amyloid plaques from the brain, though it does not cure the condition. Potential side effects include brain swelling or bleeding, known as ARIA, which requires patients to undergo regular MRI scans. The drug costs roughly $26,500 annually, though Medicare covers qualifying patients who receive the treatment at specialized centers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some critics suggest the bruise could be medication-related.