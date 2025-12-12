or
Donald Trump's Health Fuels Conspiracy Theories as Congresswoman Claims He's Taking Alzheimer's Drug

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s health sparked buzz after a congresswoman hinted he may be taking an Alzheimer’s drug.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s health is fueling conspiracy theories.

South Los Angeles Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove claimed that Trump is taking the anti-Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi.

Her comments come after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the bandages recently spotted on the back of the president’s hands are from “constantly shaking hands” every day.

image of Donald Trump’s health is under renewed scrutiny.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s health is under renewed scrutiny.

“The Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi: Is administered through an infusion (for example, through the hand); Can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs; Can cause tiredness. Curious,” Kamlager-Dove speculated in a December 4 X post.

Source: @RepKamlagerDove/X
“I’m not a doctor, but I do think it’s curious that [Trump’s] drowsiness and visible bruising on his hands are consistent with known symptoms and side effects of Alzheimer’s medications like Leqembi,” she told The Daily Beast, which has been covering Trump’s health closely.

She also highlighted the president’s erratic behavior.

“His recent incoherent remarks at a rally in the Poconos and a Truth Social rant about his three cognitive tests have only intensified scrutiny of his memory and mental fitness," she added.

image of Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove claims the president may be taking Leqembi.
Source: @themainewonk/X

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove claims the president may be taking Leqembi.

Leqembi (lecanemab) is an FDA-approved infusion for early Alzheimer’s disease. It’s designed to slow cognitive decline by removing amyloid plaques from the brain, but it’s not a cure for the disease. The drug carries risks like brain swelling or bleeding (known as ARIA), requiring regular MRIs. The infusion costs about $26,500 per year, though Medicare covers eligible patients who receive it at specialized infusion centers.

Donald Trump

According to Leqembi’s official site, patients may experience “redness, swelling, heat, pain, itching, rash, bruising, and blood collection under the skin at the injection site.”

image of The president has been spotted with bruises on his hands for months.
Source: MEGA

The president has been spotted with bruises on his hands for months.

OK! previously reported that Trump has been spotted with bruising on the back of his hands for months. He initially used concealer to hide the discoloration and more recently switched to Band-Aids.

The bandages were hard to miss when he hosted the annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 6, with a large one on his right hand as he presented honorees with medals in the Oval Office.

The 47th president also wore two smaller bandages on the same hand during a Cabinet meeting on December 2.

image of Leqembi is an FDA-approved infusion for early Alzheimer’s disease.
Source: MEGA; ABC News

Leqembi is an FDA-approved infusion for early Alzheimer’s disease.

During a White House press briefing on Thursday, December 11, Leavitt, 28, again chalked up the hand coverings to “constantly shaking hands.”

She explained, "The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis. He’s also on a daily aspirin regime, which is something that his physical examinations have said in the past as well."

