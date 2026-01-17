Donald Trump Comes Clean About His Health: Everything He's Said So Far About His Well-Being as Dementia Rumors Swirl
Jan. 17 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Did Donald Trump Undergo an MRI?
Donald Trump insisted his health is "perfect" amid ongoing concerns.
Speaking with The Wall Street Journal in what was described as an "impromptu phone interview," the 79-year-old POTUS admitted to regretting undergoing advanced medical imaging in October 2025 for his cardiovascular and abdominal systems.
"In retrospect, it's too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition," said Trump. "I would have been a lot better off if they didn't, because the fact that I took it said, 'Oh gee, is something wrong?' Well, nothing's wrong."
Although he initially said he had an MRI scan at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he clarified he underwent a CT scan.
"It wasn't an MRI. It was less than that. It was a scan," he continued.
Trump's doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella confirmed the procedure, explaining he asked the president to undergo either a CT scan or MRI "to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues." The results were "perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities."
The Truth About Donald Trump's Hand Bruises
Trump also elaborated on his much-discussed hand bruises, claiming it is caused by taking a higher dose of aspirin in recent years.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he told WSJ. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
Trump noted, "They'd rather have me take the smaller one. I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."
In October, Dr. Barbabella said the bruising of Trump's hands was due to aspirin use as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen." The physician also explained how the commander-in-chief's frequent handshaking caused minor soft tissue irritation in the area.
Donald Trump's Skin Became 'So Delicate' That It Sometimes Bleeds
In addition to bruising, Trump was photographed with a bleeding hand when Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally cut him with her ring during the Republican National Convention.
To conceal the wound and discoloration of his skin, he often used makeup and bandages as soon as he got "whacked again by someone."
"I have makeup that's, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds," Trump continued.
Donald Trump Denied Falling Asleep at White House Events and Meetings
In recent months, Trump has been accused of dozing at White House events and meetings. He told WSJ he never fell asleep while working, alleging the media photographs only captured him briefly closing his eyes.
"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he said of shutting his eyes. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."
Donald Trump Said He Doesn't Have Hearing Issues
According to WSJ, Trump responded sarcastically when asked about his hearing.
"I can't hear you. I can't hear you. I can't hear a word you're saying," he said, later admitting he only struggled to hear when "there's a lot of people talking."
Donald Trump Is Not a Fan of Exercise
Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which caused his lower legs to swell.
He confirmed he tried wearing compression socks to address the issue but ditched them because he "didn't like them." Regular exercise could also help with the symptoms, though Trump said was not interested in physical activity.
"I just don't like it. It's boring," he admitted. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me."
Donald Trump Dismissed Rumors About Physical Decline
In the interview, Trump said he takes after his parents, who were still active in their senior years.
"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," he told WSJ.