Donald Trump Comes Clean About His Health: Everything He's Said So Far About His Well-Being as Dementia Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Did Donald Trump Undergo an MRI?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump addressed the buzz surrounding his overall health in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

The Truth About Donald Trump's Hand Bruises

Source: MEGA The commander-in-chief sat down for an interview with 'The Wall Street Journal.'

Trump also elaborated on his much-discussed hand bruises, claiming it is caused by taking a higher dose of aspirin in recent years. "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he told WSJ. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" Trump noted, "They'd rather have me take the smaller one. I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising." In October, Dr. Barbabella said the bruising of Trump's hands was due to aspirin use as part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen." The physician also explained how the commander-in-chief's frequent handshaking caused minor soft tissue irritation in the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Skin Became 'So Delicate' That It Sometimes Bleeds

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said his health is 'perfect.'

In addition to bruising, Trump was photographed with a bleeding hand when Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally cut him with her ring during the Republican National Convention. To conceal the wound and discoloration of his skin, he often used makeup and bandages as soon as he got "whacked again by someone." "I have makeup that's, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds," Trump continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Denied Falling Asleep at White House Events and Meetings

Source: MEGA Donald Trump became the oldest president ever to take the oath of office.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In recent months, Trump has been accused of dozing at White House events and meetings. He told WSJ he never fell asleep while working, alleging the media photographs only captured him briefly closing his eyes. "I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he said of shutting his eyes. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Said He Doesn't Have Hearing Issues

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's October medical imaging reportedly showed 'perfectly normal' results.

According to WSJ, Trump responded sarcastically when asked about his hearing. "I can't hear you. I can't hear you. I can't hear a word you're saying," he said, later admitting he only struggled to hear when "there's a lot of people talking."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is Not a Fan of Exercise

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's lower legs became swollen due to chronic venous insufficiency.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which caused his lower legs to swell. He confirmed he tried wearing compression socks to address the issue but ditched them because he "didn't like them." Regular exercise could also help with the symptoms, though Trump said was not interested in physical activity. "I just don't like it. It's boring," he admitted. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Dismissed Rumors About Physical Decline

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shrugged off concerns about his health in the interview.