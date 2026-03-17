Politics 'I Can Do Anything I Want': Donald Trump Admits He'll Likely 'Have the Honor of Taking Cuba' During His Presidency Source: MEGA Donald Trump has widespread faced backlash for his military actions across the globe since starting his second term as POTUS. Rebecca Friedman March 17 2026, Published 6:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Move over, Greenland, as Donald Trump has his eyes set on a new destination. During an unrelated Oval Office event on Monday, March 16, the President of the United States admitted he may "take over" Cuba — fueling controversy surrounding military moves made by the Trump administration during his second term in office. Trump's confession came in response to Fox News' Peter Doocy asking whether military action in Cuba would be more similar to the smaller scale operation of capturing Venezuelan President Nicolàs Maduro or mimic the much-larger ongoing war in Iran — which has killed at least 13 U.S. service members and thousands across the Middle East.

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'I Could Do Anything I Want With It'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said it would be an 'honor' to 'take over Cuba' before the end of his presidency.

In response, Trump declared: “All my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. ‘When will the United States do it?’” The Republican leader then expressed his belief that he will have "the honor of taking Cuba" before his time in the White House comes to an end.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the Caribbean island country 'weak.'

"That'd be good. That's a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form," Trump continued, gloating at the idea of seizing the Caribbean island nation. "Whether I free it, take it. I think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth?" The POTUS provided his prediction about Cuba's fate amid a nationwide blackout reported by the country's government on Monday, which occurred in connection to an ongoing energy crisis and a U.S. blockade on oil shipments to the island.

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Donald Trump Says Cuba Is a 'Very Weakened Nation'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously threatened to make higher tariffs on countries that deliver oil to Cuba.

Trump has notably threatened to raise tariffs on any country that delivers oil to Cuba. During his Oval Office appearance, Trump added, "They’re a very weakened nation right now. They were for a long time, very violent, very violent leaders."

Russia Backs Cuba After Donald Trump Threatens to 'Take Over' Island Country

Source: MEGA Donald Trump ordered a U.S. blockade on oil shipments to Cuba in January.