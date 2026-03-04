Politics Gavin Newsom Slams 'Broken' Donald Trump for Caring More About White House Renovations Than Soldiers Killed in Iran War Source: mega The California governor laid into the president for showing little concern about the fallen soldiers. Allie Fasanella March 4 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Gavin Newsom is disgusted that Donald Trump seemingly cares more about his White House renovation plans than the U.S. soldiers killed in his military strikes against Iran. "He [Trump] mentioned them in passing and then went on to mention in great detail the drapes, and the imperial palace, on the East Wing that he’s building,” the California governor said on Tuesday, March 3, adding that Trump, 79, is "a broken president." Newsom, 58, claimed Trump's indifferent response to the casualties during a press conference after Operation Epic Fury went "to the heart of who is he."

Donald Trump launched a war with no plan, no strategy and no explanation. Service members have died and he’s spent more time talking about his drapes. That says everything about who he is. pic.twitter.com/3po5DzyoI7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 4, 2026 Source: @GavinNewsom/x Gavin Newsom accused Donald Trump of attacking Iran with 'no plan' in place.

'He Had No Plan'

Source: mega 'Service members have died and he’s spent more time talking about his drapes,' Gavin Newsom said.

The politician, who's become a vocal critic of the POTUS, said Trump's behavior also demonstrated that he launched the war with no consideration for the consequences. "I hope it’s dawning on everybody. He had no plan, no strategy," Newsom told the crowd a sold-out event in Los Angeles, where he was promoting his new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry. The fallout from the U.S.-Israeli military attack — which took place on Friday, February 28 — currently includes six slain U.S. soldiers, as well as numerous civilian deaths. Thousands of U.S. citizens are also reportedly stranded in the region.

Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Is 'Playing With Real Lives' and 'Our Reputation'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom labeled Donald Trump's justification for launching the war as a 'non-rational.'

The 2028 presidential hopeful also criticized the Trump's justification for the deadly attack in the Middle East. "His rationale [is] non-rational," Newsom said. "This is keystone cops, but playing with real lives, with our reputation." His remarks echoed that of Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, who slammed members of Trump's administration on Tuesday for making the U.S. "look stupid" by not getting "their stories straight" about why we're at war with Iran.

Source: MS Now/youtube; mega The television host slammed the Trump administration and its allies for making the U.S. 'look stupid.'

Scarborough mocked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson for providing conflicting answers to the press, comparing them to students who were asked about a book they hadn't read. While Rubio told press U.S. strikes on Iran were triggered by Israel’s plan to launch an attack that would result in the regime coming after U.S. bases in the region, Johnson claimed the operation was a "defensive measure" intended to protect Americans from Iranian threats.

'He's Cutting Taxes for Billionaires'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom laid into the president for 'spending tens of billions of dollars' overseas while neglecting the U.S.