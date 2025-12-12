Donald Trump Admits He Has No Idea About Wife Melania's Upcoming Projects: 'I Don't Know What It Is'

Article continues below advertisement

It seems late-night chats aren’t exactly happening in the Trump household. On Thursday, December 11, Melania Trump surprised everyone at the White House Congressional ball when she announced that Mike Johnson had been helping her push the Take It Down Act, which targets the sharing of “deepfake” images and unaltered intimate photos without consent.

Trump: I know it's going to be great for children. Because she loves children. She's got a wonderful boy and she's very proud of her boy but she loves children. pic.twitter.com/uzLOVJXKQP — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2025

Source: MEGA Melania Trump shared news about her Take It Down Act at a White House event.

“I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative initiative in 2026. Some of you already know about it because it’s already in the works,” she told the crowd before stepping away from the microphone.

When Donald Trump walked back up to the podium, he made it clear he wasn’t in the loop. “Well, I just heard about that for the first time. The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker,” Donald, 79, said as he turned toward Mike. “It’s going to be great for children, OK? I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children, and...she’s got a wonderful boy, and she’s very proud of her boy,” he added, referring to their son, Barron, 19.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he had never heard about his wife's plan before.

Melania first introduced the Take It Down Act back in March, tying the effort to her former “Be Best” initiative from Donald’s first term. “As first lady, my commitment to the Be Best initiative underscores the importance of online safety in an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life,” she said at the time. “It is imperative to safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior.”

The couple’s marriage is facing renewed attention behind the scenes. “They clearly do not inhabit a marriage as we define marriage. They live separate lives. They are separated. The marriage is crumbling,” biographer Michael Wolff claimed to a news outlet. The pair, who married in 2005, celebrated 20 years together earlier this year — marking Donald’s third marriage following his splits from Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

Source: MEGA Melania and Donald Trump's marriage is transactional, a source claims.

Speculation about their relationship first began in 2017 when Melania brushed away Donald’s hand after a visit to Israel. She was seen doing something similar again during several Halloween events just a few weeks ago. Reports have long suggested they don’t share a bedroom in the White House, with CNN correspondent Katie Bennett noting that Donald occupies the master suite while Melania stays on the third floor.

Melania’s former adviser and one-time best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has publicly described the former first lady as Donald’s “arm candy,” saying the marriage boosted her modeling career. "I do believe it’s a transactional marriage,” Stephanie said.

Source: MEGA Reports claim the pair often sleep in separate bedrooms.