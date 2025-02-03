Donald Trump's Wife Melania Is 'Committed' to Their Marriage as She's 'Very Good' at Standing 'Behind' the President: 'She Loves Him'
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are still going strong after 20 years of marriage.
The president and his first lady celebrated two decades of their union last month — just two days after Inauguration Day took place on Monday, January 20.
As the couple begins their second term in the White House, Melania's team spoke out in a recent interview to praise the Slovenian model for her devotion as a wife and kindness toward her employees as a boss.
"There is something in her – the strong woman – but at the same time, there is the soft power; she’s really good at balancing her husband," the mom-of-one's official portrait photographer, Régine Mahaux, spilled to a news outlet in an interview published Monday, February 3, of Melania — who shares her 18-year-old son, Barron, with Donald.
Régine confessed she occasionally wonders how the 54-year-old has "the courage to keep going" amid the Republican president's controversial time in office and constant campaigning in between terms.
While Donald, 78, and Melania have "gone through so much," the photographer insisted the first lady is "committed" to her marriage, noting: "She loves him and he loves her."
"She’s always in the right place. She’s always behind her husband. He’s in the light; she doesn’t need the light. She’s a very good No. 2," Régine explained. "It’s always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they’re happy."
Régine continued: "She’s always been hands on, but she’s more free nowadays to make a statement. She’s a different person than she was eight years ago and has always been true to herself. This time, it feels like a different energy with new people that the President has surrounded himself with."
Meanwhile, Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, also spoke highly of his boss.
"[When I had] just started to work for Mrs. Trump, I was preparing clothes for a fitting and saw her putting shoes in a suitcase," the fashion designer mentioned. "I immediately told her that she couldn’t do that and it was my job to do it, and she answered: 'I always pack myself so I am sure what is in my luggage.'"
In addition to loading up her suitcase all by herself, Melania "will also make a coffee for you," Hervé added.
"So if you have a vision of a woman surrounded by servants, you are wrong," he declared.
Lastly, Melania's interior designer, Tham Kannalikham, gushed over the first lady, calling her an "inquisitive and thoughtful individual."
"She values listening and learning from others when a subject or history is unfamiliar to her," Tham shared. "She understands the power of listening — an often overlooked but critical trait of strong leadership."
Hello! spoke to Melania's staffers.