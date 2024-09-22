Who Is Laura Loomer? 8 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Controversial Friend

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist infamous for her conspiracy theories and controversial comments, has been a huge campaigner of ex-president Donald Trump.

She has attended events in support of The Apprentice star, most recently in New York and Pennsylvania to join Trump in commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.

While at a news conference, Trump said Loomer is a "supporter" and he was unaware of her recent comments made about Kamala Harris and September 11.

"To the many reporters who are calling me and obsessively asking me to talk to them today, the answer is no," she wrote on X. "I am very busy working on my stories and investigations and don't have time to entertain your conspiracy theories. I do not work for President Trump. I do not work for anyone, actually."