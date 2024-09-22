Who Is Laura Loomer? 8 Things to Know About Donald Trump's Controversial Friend
Laura Loomer Is an Avid Supporter of Donald Trump
Laura Loomer, a far-right activist infamous for her conspiracy theories and controversial comments, has been a huge campaigner of ex-president Donald Trump.
She has attended events in support of The Apprentice star, most recently in New York and Pennsylvania to join Trump in commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.
While at a news conference, Trump said Loomer is a "supporter" and he was unaware of her recent comments made about Kamala Harris and September 11.
"To the many reporters who are calling me and obsessively asking me to talk to them today, the answer is no," she wrote on X. "I am very busy working on my stories and investigations and don't have time to entertain your conspiracy theories. I do not work for President Trump. I do not work for anyone, actually."
Laura Loomer Has Been Spreading Conspiracy Theories and Misinformation
Over the years, Loomer has constantly promoted conspiracy theories, including claims about Vice President Harris' race and George Soros's son allegedly sending cryptic messages to call for Trump's assassination.
Loomer's other misleading posts online claimed that President Joe Biden was on his deathbed and that the 9/11 attacks were "an inside job." She also made baseless theories about the widespread school shootings, election fraud and the January 6 Capitol attack.
She Has Been Banned on Some Social Media Sites
Loomer's controversial remarks led her to be banned from several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
In 2018, the self-proclaimed "proud Islamophobe" alleged Uber and Lyft blocked her after she made offensive comments about Muslim drivers. She, however, told CNN she was not anti-Muslim.
Laura Loomer Has Worked as an Activist
Loomer has worked as an activist for several organizations, such as Project Veritas, InfoWars and Geller Report, among others.
Laura Loomer Has Been Traveling With Donald Trump
Aside from supporting Trump at events, Loomer revealed to CNN she accompanied the presidential candidate on his plane following the assassination attempt.
"I was with him. I flew with him to the (Republican National Convention), so it could show that I’m a trustworthy person, I have his back," Loomer said of Trump.
They also traveled together before the presidential debate, sparking affair rumors which Loomer immediately debunked.
Donald Trump Nearly Hired Her for His Campaign
In April 2023, The New York Times reported that Trump expressed his interest in adding her to his staff, but he did not follow through after concerned top aides told him she could damage his campaign efforts.
"Everyone who works for him thinks she’s a liability," one of the aides told NBC News.
Some Republicans also criticized Loomer and pushed back against her over the past few years.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to the media personality's statement about how the White House "will smell like curry" if Harris wins the election.
"This is appalling and extremely racist," said Greene. "It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever."
Senator Thom Tillis also lambasted her, saying Loomer "is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans." He added she might only hurt Trump's chances of winning the 2024 presidential election in November.
She Ran for Public Office
Loomer won a Florida GOP primary in 2020 and immediately received Trump's approval.
"Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a [Nancy] Pelosi puppet!" the ex-POTUS wrote on X after retweeting several posts about the activist's win.
With Trump's support, Loomer ran as a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida in the same year but lost to Lois Frankel. Two years later, she announced her candidacy again and ran to unseat Representative Daniel Webster — but she failed again.
What Donald Trump Has Said About Laura Loomer
Trump has publicly spoken about Loomer several times, including at an event in Iowa where he gave her a shout-out.
"She’s a fantastic person, great woman," Trump told his audience.
One source close to the former president said Trump "likes her," adding, "Remember, last year there was a discussion about potentially hiring her. She hasn’t been hired but it’s not abnormal some of these people end up on the plane for a day or two."
On September 13, Trump called Loomer "a supporter" during a news conference in California. He also reiterated that he was unaware of the comments she had made about Harris and 9/11.
Added Trump, "I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit."