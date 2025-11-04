Dick Cheney's Daughter Liz Targeted With Hateful Messages From MAGA Fans After Father's Death
Nov. 4 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Liz Cheney is grieving the loss of her father, Dick Cheney — while also facing fierce backlash from MAGA fans.
The former Republican congresswoman was targeted by supporters of Donald Trump within minutes after news broke that her father had died at age 84 on Monday, November 3.
Dick, who was an outspoken critic of the current conservative POTUS, served as vice president for Republican President George W. Bush's two terms in office between 2001 and 2009.
While Donald has stayed silent on Dick's death, the president's supporters were quick to post hateful messages on social media about the former VP and his eldest daughter.
"Dick Cheney passed away. While a smart tactician, he spawned Liz Cheney and for that we know who will wait for him," one person snubbed via X alongside a vile GIF of Satan acting out a spanking motion.
Another individual — who claimed to be a Navy veteran and Christian — tagged Liz and wrote: "In a good news on Election Day story. Darth Cheney is done. H--- has a new resident, right Liz Cheney."
"Couldn’t take Liz with him I guess," a third troll rudely penned. "F--- Leftists. Would like to offer condolences to Liz Cheney.......Actually no, f--- that horrid c---."
"Your evil dad is now in h---," a fourth hater harshly suggested, while an additional individual cheered: "Spawn of Liz Cheney has died!"
- Jenna Bush Hager Emotionally Reacts to Former Vice President Dick Cheney's Death as 'the Daughter of a Politician'
- John McCain's Widow Cindy Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Snake Oil Salesman,' Says He Turned The Republican Party Into A 'Disgrace'
- Meghan McCain Recalls 'Bizarre' Call From Ex-President Donald Trump, Claims He Never Apologized For Hurtful Words About Late Dad John McCain
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Former Republican VP Dick Cheney Endorsed Kamala Harris for President
MAGA fans' hateful reactions to former Vice President Cheney's death come more than one year after the late Republican politician endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president ahead of the 2024 election.
"In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," Dick declared in a statement last year.
Dick Cheney Called Donald Trump the Greatest 'Threat to Our Republic'
He continued, "As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris."
President Trump was outraged by the Cheney family's criticism of him and support of Harris, as he raged via Truth Social at the time: "Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races!"
"He's the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!" the president spewed.