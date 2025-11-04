Dick Cheney's Daughter Liz Targeted With Hateful Messages From MAGA Fans After Father's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Liz Cheney is grieving the loss of her father, Dick Cheney — while also facing fierce backlash from MAGA fans. The former Republican congresswoman was targeted by supporters of Donald Trump within minutes after news broke that her father had died at age 84 on Monday, November 3. Dick, who was an outspoken critic of the current conservative POTUS, served as vice president for Republican President George W. Bush's two terms in office between 2001 and 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Liz Cheney is the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

While Donald has stayed silent on Dick's death, the president's supporters were quick to post hateful messages on social media about the former VP and his eldest daughter. "Dick Cheney passed away. While a smart tactician, he spawned Liz Cheney and for that we know who will wait for him," one person snubbed via X alongside a vile GIF of Satan acting out a spanking motion. Another individual — who claimed to be a Navy veteran and Christian — tagged Liz and wrote: "In a good news on Election Day story. Darth Cheney is done. H--- has a new resident, right Liz Cheney."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Liz Cheney was targeted with hateful comments after her dad's death.

"Couldn’t take Liz with him I guess," a third troll rudely penned. "F--- Leftists. Would like to offer condolences to Liz Cheney.......Actually no, f--- that horrid c---." "Your evil dad is now in h---," a fourth hater harshly suggested, while an additional individual cheered: "Spawn of Liz Cheney has died!"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Former Republican VP Dick Cheney Endorsed Kamala Harris for President

Source: MEGA Dick Cheney became an outspoken critic of Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

MAGA fans' hateful reactions to former Vice President Cheney's death come more than one year after the late Republican politician endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president ahead of the 2024 election. "In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," Dick declared in a statement last year.

Dick Cheney Called Donald Trump the Greatest 'Threat to Our Republic'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has not addressed Dick Cheney's death.