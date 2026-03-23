'Tired' Donald Trump Very Slowly Descends Air Force One Stairs as Health Concerns Mount: Watch
March 23 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was seen descending Air Force One incredibly cautiously as he arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 21.
With his eyes focused on his every step, the 79-year-old president shuffled down the stairs in a turtle-like fashion while gripping the handrail to avoid a taking a tumble on camera.
The sighting comes after he mocked former President Joe Biden at Kentucky rally earlier this month, reminding the crowd of his predecessor's multiple falls while in office.
"Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs," the POTUS quipped at one point, before adding, "He fell three times walking up, and the world watches.. they say, what the h--- is going on?"
The Republican leader continued, "When he fell at the Air Force Academy, and the general was standing there, could have caught him, but he didn’t want to drop the paper that he was holding in his hand, so Biden went down for the count."
Trump — who continues to face questions about his own health — also noted that he "admired" how former President Barack Obama would "bop" down stairs.
Donald Trump Takes 'Extra Care' on Stairs at His Age
The U.S. commander-in-chief admitted during the rally that even he "could slip," so he takes stairs "very slowly."
Trump previously stated that he takes "extra care" on stairs these days, explaining that it's not advisable for him bounce down them like he once did.
Some on social media have even joked that he "needs an escalator" as he's repeatedly been seen maneuvering down stairs with extreme caution.
- Donald Trump Mocks 'Incompetent' Joe Biden's Multiple Falls and Confusion Despite Questions About His Own Health
- Donald Trump, 79, Cautiously Grips Handrail Upon Arrival in South Korea After Don Lemon Claims the President 'Has Lost It'
- Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as He Smacks His Leg 3 Times and Grips Handrail to Cautiously Descend Air Force One Steps: Watch
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'Not Much Spring in Grandpa's Step'
Responding to the footage of him on Saturday, one person wrote on X, "He’s tired, he’s needs some rest."
"Not much spring in grandpa's step," another commented, while a third quipped, "He looks like a sad old sack of s---."
Trump's timidness on stairs has coincided with the public noticing his bulging cankles and bruised hands, as well as more recently, a mysterious neck rash.
Donald Trump Continues to Sparks Health Rumors
As he nears the big 8-0, he's even earned himself the nickname "Dozy Don" due photographers catching him nodding off in more than one Cabinet meeting.
But the Trump administration has repeatedly shut down concerns about his apparent cognitive decline, with the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President J.D. Vance praising his "unmatched energy."
The POTUS also continues to insist he's in perfect health, and even claimed last week that his former White House physician, Texas congressman Ronny Jackson (R), told him he could live to be 200 years old with a better diet.