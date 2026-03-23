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'Tired' Donald Trump Very Slowly Descends Air Force One Stairs as Health Concerns Mount: Watch

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

The president shuffled down the steps upon his arrival at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, March 21.

March 23 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump was seen descending Air Force One incredibly cautiously as he arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 21.

With his eyes focused on his every step, the 79-year-old president shuffled down the stairs in a turtle-like fashion while gripping the handrail to avoid a taking a tumble on camera.

The sighting comes after he mocked former President Joe Biden at Kentucky rally earlier this month, reminding the crowd of his predecessor's multiple falls while in office.

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Source: @Navsteva/x

Donald Trump took Air Force One's steps very slowly.

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image of Donald Trump recently trolled Joe Biden for falling on various occasions during his term.
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently trolled Joe Biden for falling on various occasions during his term.

"Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs," the POTUS quipped at one point, before adding, "He fell three times walking up, and the world watches.. they say, what the h--- is going on?"

The Republican leader continued, "When he fell at the Air Force Academy, and the general was standing there, could have caught him, but he didn’t want to drop the paper that he was holding in his hand, so Biden went down for the count."

Trump — who continues to face questions about his own health — also noted that he "admired" how former President Barack Obama would "bop" down stairs.

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Donald Trump Takes 'Extra Care' on Stairs at His Age

image of The president has confessed he cautious when taking stairs.
Source: mega

The president has confessed he cautious when taking stairs.

The U.S. commander-in-chief admitted during the rally that even he "could slip," so he takes stairs "very slowly."

Trump previously stated that he takes "extra care" on stairs these days, explaining that it's not advisable for him bounce down them like he once did.

Some on social media have even joked that he "needs an escalator" as he's repeatedly been seen maneuvering down stairs with extreme caution.

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'Not Much Spring in Grandpa's Step'

image of The public have noticed signs of his alleged physical and mental decline in recent months.
Source: mega

The public have noticed signs of his alleged physical and mental decline in recent months.

Responding to the footage of him on Saturday, one person wrote on X, "He’s tired, he’s needs some rest."

"Not much spring in grandpa's step," another commented, while a third quipped, "He looks like a sad old sack of s---."

Trump's timidness on stairs has coincided with the public noticing his bulging cankles and bruised hands, as well as more recently, a mysterious neck rash.

Donald Trump Continues to Sparks Health Rumors

image of Donald Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep in public.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep in public.

As he nears the big 8-0, he's even earned himself the nickname "Dozy Don" due photographers catching him nodding off in more than one Cabinet meeting.

But the Trump administration has repeatedly shut down concerns about his apparent cognitive decline, with the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President J.D. Vance praising his "unmatched energy."

The POTUS also continues to insist he's in perfect health, and even claimed last week that his former White House physician, Texas congressman Ronny Jackson (R), told him he could live to be 200 years old with a better diet.

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