HEALTH 'Tired' Donald Trump Very Slowly Descends Air Force One Stairs as Health Concerns Mount: Watch Source: mega The president shuffled down the steps upon his arrival at his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, March 21. Allie Fasanella March 23 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump was seen descending Air Force One incredibly cautiously as he arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 21. With his eyes focused on his every step, the 79-year-old president shuffled down the stairs in a turtle-like fashion while gripping the handrail to avoid a taking a tumble on camera. The sighting comes after he mocked former President Joe Biden at Kentucky rally earlier this month, reminding the crowd of his predecessor's multiple falls while in office.

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He's gone. 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/vBpLWBdDmx — ₦₳V𝚜𝚝é𝚟𝚊 🇷🇺 ᴢ (@Navsteva) March 22, 2026 Source: @Navsteva/x Donald Trump took Air Force One's steps very slowly.

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Source: mega Donald Trump recently trolled Joe Biden for falling on various occasions during his term.

"Biden couldn’t even walk up the stairs," the POTUS quipped at one point, before adding, "He fell three times walking up, and the world watches.. they say, what the h--- is going on?" The Republican leader continued, "When he fell at the Air Force Academy, and the general was standing there, could have caught him, but he didn’t want to drop the paper that he was holding in his hand, so Biden went down for the count." Trump — who continues to face questions about his own health — also noted that he "admired" how former President Barack Obama would "bop" down stairs.

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Donald Trump Takes 'Extra Care' on Stairs at His Age

Source: mega The president has confessed he cautious when taking stairs.

The U.S. commander-in-chief admitted during the rally that even he "could slip," so he takes stairs "very slowly." Trump previously stated that he takes "extra care" on stairs these days, explaining that it's not advisable for him bounce down them like he once did. Some on social media have even joked that he "needs an escalator" as he's repeatedly been seen maneuvering down stairs with extreme caution.

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'Not Much Spring in Grandpa's Step'

Source: mega The public have noticed signs of his alleged physical and mental decline in recent months.

Responding to the footage of him on Saturday, one person wrote on X, "He’s tired, he’s needs some rest." "Not much spring in grandpa's step," another commented, while a third quipped, "He looks like a sad old sack of s---." Trump's timidness on stairs has coincided with the public noticing his bulging cankles and bruised hands, as well as more recently, a mysterious neck rash.

Donald Trump Continues to Sparks Health Rumors