Donald Trump Supporter Andrew Schulz Enraged After President Falls Short on Campaign Promises: 'I Voted for None of This'

During his podcast episode, Schulz admitted he “expect[s] politicians to not do most of the s--- they say.” In his opinion, though, Trump has taken advantage of his leadership, causing Americans and even their allies to suffer.

“I don’t want to be too cynical, but now I’m getting to the point where it’s like, ‘Can they do anything?’ When you feel like the status quo will do nothing and change nothing, you have way more of a longer leash for the outsiders’ ideas than you do the status quo’s ideas,” Schulz said.

He continued, “And I think that was the idea with Trump, who’s like, ‘Maybe he will stop these wars.’ No. ‘Maybe we will see what’s up with this [Jeffrey] Epstein s---.’ No.”