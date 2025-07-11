Donald Trump Supporter Andrew Schulz Enraged After President Falls Short on Campaign Promises: 'I Voted for None of This'
Comedic podcaster Andrew Schulz unleashed on Donald Trump during the Thursday, July 10, episode of his “Flagrant” podcast.
Once a MAGA enthusiast, Schulz retracted his support for the president since he has fallen short on his campaign promises.
'I Voted for None of This'
“There’ll be people that they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this,’” he stated.
“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars — he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget — he’s increasing it,” the podcast host elaborated.
Donald Trump Plans to Send Ukraine Weapons
Notably, Trump declared he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of his second term if America were to elect him as the 47th president. Within six months of being re-elected, Trump has not made headway in stopping Russia from waging war in Ukraine.
Instead, the president told White House reporters on July 7 that he plans to send more weapons to Ukraine for their line of defense. “We have to,” he noted, adding that Ukraine was “getting hit very hard,” causing “so many people” to die.
Andrew Schulz Rips Into Donald Trump
During his podcast episode, Schulz admitted he “expect[s] politicians to not do most of the s--- they say.” In his opinion, though, Trump has taken advantage of his leadership, causing Americans and even their allies to suffer.
“I don’t want to be too cynical, but now I’m getting to the point where it’s like, ‘Can they do anything?’ When you feel like the status quo will do nothing and change nothing, you have way more of a longer leash for the outsiders’ ideas than you do the status quo’s ideas,” Schulz said.
He continued, “And I think that was the idea with Trump, who’s like, ‘Maybe he will stop these wars.’ No. ‘Maybe we will see what’s up with this [Jeffrey] Epstein s---.’ No.”
DOJ Says There Is No Jeffrey Epstein Client List
In addition to supplying destructive weapons across borders after saying he’d prefer peace, Trump also fell short on his pledge to release the Epstein client list after the alleged s-- trafficker died by suicide in 2019.
During a September 2024 interview with Lex Fridman, Trump, who would be elected president just four months later, told the podcaster he’d “have no problem” releasing the files. Despite this, on July 7, the Justice Department came forward to say no such files exist.