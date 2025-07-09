or
Tucker Carlson Warns Donald Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein Cover-Up Could Spark 'Revolution'

Composite Photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson cautioned that Donald Trump's supposed silence on Jeffrey Epstein could spark a 'revolution.'

By:

July 9 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson issued a stark warning that President Donald Trump risks sparking a "revolution" by failing to uphold his campaign promise to expose the truth surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's criminal s-- enterprise.

Carlson voiced his concerns during a discussion with Saagar Enjeti about a recent Department of Justice memo concluding that Epstein committed suicide and claimed there was "no incriminating 'client list'" or "credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals."

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Mega

Donald Trump vowed to expose the truth surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

Enjeti shared his frustrations, stating, "Well, that's why, in a way, I want to hold a lot of these leaders to a higher standard, is because if you're elected on that message, and you betray that message, in my opinion, you're more culpable than, let's say the idiots like George W. Bush and others who really believed it, right? And you reap what you sow. I mean, you said you're not a radical, I'm similar in disposition. Like I don't want to see mass violence."

He went on to emphasize the boiling anger among the public: "But as an analyst, or as somebody familiar with history, somebody who has an audience and can pick up on social trends, people are mad as h--- right now. They are angry."

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson criticized the DOJ's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Carlson agreed, countering with, "Too mad, too mad."

He cautioned that "you're really playing with fire" when leaders dismiss the public as conspiracy theorists.

Carlson raised sharp questions about the unresolved elements of Epstein's case, particularly in light of recent public statements. He criticized the DOJ's handling of the matter, pointing to what he called glaring contradictions in the narrative surrounding Epstein's victims.

Photo of Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson previously criticized Donald Trump on the bombings in Iran.

Carlson asked how it was possible to acknowledge that "thousands of children were raped," while failing to identify or prosecute those responsible. "How can you say that!?" he exclaimed, arguing that the government's approach lacked accountability.

He also responded to Pam Bondi's recent televised claim that she had seen video evidence of children being abused. "I follow this case closely, and I know a lot of the people involved," Carlson said, adding that he was shocked by her statement. "I had no idea. I didn't know that," he said.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson urged officials to take accountability.

He continued to press the issue, asking rhetorically: "Really? Thousands of children got raped? Who raped them? Where are the rapists? Why aren't they in jail?"

Calling the situation "honestly one of the craziest things I've ever seen in my entire life," Carlson warned that mishandling such a sensitive case could have severe consequences. "I don't want a revolution," he said, "but if you wanted a revolution, this is how you would act."

He concluded by calling the situation "very dangerous" and urged that officials take accountability seriously, given the stakes.

