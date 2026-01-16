Donald Trump Announces His 'Great Healthcare Plan' as He Attempts to Cover Bruises on His Hand

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump rolled out what he called his “Great Healthcare Plan,” but viewers couldn’t help but notice the president carefully hiding bruises on his hand during the announcement. On Thursday, January 15, the president unveiled the proposal in a pre-recorded video filmed behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office and released by the White House. Throughout the five-minute address, Trump noticeably kept his right hand clasped with his left, appearing to shield it from view while outlining his plans for healthcare reform.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump announced a new healthcare plan from the Oval Office.

“I will make healthcare affordable again,” Trump said in the video, insisting his approach will succeed by “doing things that nobody’s ever been able to do.”

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



Donald Trump has revealed “The Great Healthcare Plan” which will give families $2,000 annually to purchase their own health insurance.



The average annual health insurance premium for a family is $26,000.



His proposal will cover 28 days of health insurance… pic.twitter.com/uAHoM68Oju — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) January 15, 2026 Source: @greendragonhq/X

While Trump said the plan would focus on reducing prescription drug prices and lowering insurance premiums, the proposal itself offered few concrete details. One idea he highlighted involved the federal government sending money directly to Americans so they could buy their own health insurance coverage.

Source: The White House/YouTube Viewers noticed the president appeared to hide the bruises on his hand.

Trump’s appearance quickly reignited discussion around the bruising that has repeatedly been seen on his right hand in recent months. When questioned about the marks, the White House issued a statement from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” Leavitt said. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Earlier this month, Trump addressed the issue directly in a Wall Street Journal article titled As Signs of Aging Emerge, Trump Responds With Defiance, where he explained what was allegedly going on. According to the president, his daily aspirin routine is to blame. Trump said he takes a higher dose than his doctors recommend, despite repeated advice to cut back. Still, he has stuck with the habit for more than 20 years. “I’m a little superstitious,” he admitted.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blamed the marks on his daily aspirin use.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Because of the bruising, Trump also acknowledged that he has occasionally used makeup to cover marks on his hands to avoid speculation. The topic gained renewed attention after photos circulated of the president greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on December 30, 2025.

there appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand https://t.co/NCXHJkVJRK pic.twitter.com/CXtfylU8Eo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

Source: MEGA The POTUS admitted to using makeup to cover bruises.

Social media users quickly dissected the images, with one person writing on X, “There appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand,” alongside a close-up photo. Another user suggested Trump could be “getting daily or weekly treatment” through an IV, which may have left a mark.

Trump denied those claims and instead pointed to a minor accident involving Attorney General Pam Bondi. “The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump explained. According to a source familiar with the situation, the injury raised eyebrows at the time, with aides noting it wasn’t the first instance of Trump injuring his hand.