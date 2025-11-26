Donald Trump Scales Back Official Appearances in His Second Term as Health Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has noticeably stepped back from the spotlight during his second term. According to a new investigation, the president — the oldest ever elected — has cut his public appearances by 39 percent compared to his 2016 run. His engagements have dropped from 1,688 events to just 1,029 in the first 10 months of this term.

The analysis also showed that Trump now starts his days much later, with most of his official events happening after midday instead of the 10:30 a.m. starts he kept during his first term. The scaled-back schedule comes as Trump continues to spark concerns about his health.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been appearing less in public during his second term.

His odd public moments — from dozing off during events to noticeably swollen cankles — have only fueled more questions. Cameras even caught what looked like a bruised hand covered with concealer during recent appearances. Just last week, Trump pushed back on chatter that he’s a “sleeper,” despite viral footage of him nodding off during a White House meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 18.

The clip showed Trump slumped in his chair, clearly struggling to stay awake. The moment spread quickly online, especially after a Saudi reporter reminded Trump of his past praise for the crown prince’s nonstop work ethic during a May visit to Riyadh.

Source: MEGA The president's schedule now begins later in the day compared to his first term, per an outlet.

Trying to connect the dots, the reporter asked, “How do you manage your own time and what’s your formula for management?” Trump insisted “he does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much,” claiming both men are too focused on “thinking about our countries” to rest.

Still, that wasn’t the only time cameras caught him tired. He appeared to fall asleep at the U.S. Open in September and again during a GLP-1 press conference in early November. Observers keep pointing to these moments as questions about his health — and possible cognitive decline — continue to grow. He was also seen nodding off during Charlie Kirk’s funeral and memorial service on September 21.

Source: MEGA Viral videos of Donald Trump nodding off have fueled new health rumors.

But Trump’s team keeps pushing back, saying he only lacks sleep. Vice President J.D. Vance even defended Trump’s stamina during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on November 13. Vance said colleagues envy him for not having to fly with Trump. “They are always like, ‘You’re so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,’” Vance said. As part of protocol, Vance doesn’t fly with Trump in case he needs to step in during an emergency.

Vance also insisted, “Every Democrat and Republican would recognize that this is a guy that has the energy to do the job. That’s a rare thing, but that’s who you should be electing as a president, somebody who has the energy for it.”

Source: MEGA The White House confirmed he was evaluated for swelling in his legs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also stepped in when questions about Trump’s swollen ankles and bruised hands surfaced in August. “I don’t want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician,” she said. “It’s certainly something we can look into and explore out of the effort of transparency, because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide.”

“You guys see this president working around the clock, literally 24/7, all of the time,” she added. “I would be happy to look into that request.” Leavitt again emphasized Trump’s stamina and dedication. “Look, you see the president every day. He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing; there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle,” she said.

She originally claimed Trump’s bruised hand came from constant handshaking. But days later, she revealed that Trump had been evaluated by White House physician Sean Barbabella. “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” Leavitt shared.