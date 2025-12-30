or
Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns as He's Accused of Having a 'Hole' in His Bruised Left Hand

Photo of Donald Trump and photo of Trump with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: mega

Donald Trump sometimes tries to conceal his bruises with makeup.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Concerns over Donald Trump's health are only continuing to mount, as on Sunday, December 28, social media users accused the president of having a "hole" in his bruised left hand.

The speculation came when photos showed the POTUS at Mar-a-Lago greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Social Media Users Speculate About Donald Trump's Hands

Photo of People thought Donald Trump had a 'hole' in his hand on Sunday, December 28.
Source: mega

People thought Donald Trump had a 'hole' in his hand on Sunday, December 28.

"There appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand," one person wrote on X alongside a picture.

One individual assumed he was "getting daily or weekly treatment" via an IV, which could leave a mark on one's hand.

"His doctors have switched the IV to the other hand. The most common reason this is done is because the other vein has collapsed and can’t be used anymore," a third X user penned. "Just what is Trump getting treated for? What is he hiding?"

"These are definitely IV bruises," agreed a fourth. "Whatever they’re saying about it, they’re lying. But they’re giving him something regularly into the veins."

Karoline Leavitt Defends the POTUS

Photo of Karoline Leavitt brushed off comments about Trump's bruised hands, claiming it comes from shaking so many hands every day.
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt brushed off comments about Trump's bruised hands, claiming it comes from shaking so many hands every day.

As OK! reported, Trump has often been seen with a bruised right hand, sometimes trying to cover it with makeup — but more recently, he's been spotted with discoloration on both of his hands.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has always denied rumors that something was wrong, stating, "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Photo of The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer.
Source: mega

The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer.

Leavitt made the same comments earlier this year, however, it was then revealed that the father-of-five was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The "benign and common condition" occurs when veins have trouble pumping blood back to the heart, causing blood to pool.

Symptoms also include swollen ankles.

Inside Trump's Recent Medical Exam

Photo of Trump had an exam in October, with his doctors stating the results were 'normal.'
Source: mega

Trump had an exam in October, with his doctors stating the results were 'normal.'

Amid claims of his cognitive skills declining, Trump underwent an MRI as part of an annual exam in October, but his doctor, Sean Barbabella, revealed the results were "perfectly normal."

The physician said the president had the testing done because "men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health."

Barbabella noted there was also "no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting."

