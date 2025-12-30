Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns as He's Accused of Having a 'Hole' in His Bruised Left Hand

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns over Donald Trump's health are only continuing to mount, as on Sunday, December 28, social media users accused the president of having a "hole" in his bruised left hand. The speculation came when photos showed the POTUS at Mar-a-Lago greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Social Media Users Speculate About Donald Trump's Hands

Source: mega People thought Donald Trump had a 'hole' in his hand on Sunday, December 28.

"There appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand," one person wrote on X alongside a picture. One individual assumed he was "getting daily or weekly treatment" via an IV, which could leave a mark on one's hand. "His doctors have switched the IV to the other hand. The most common reason this is done is because the other vein has collapsed and can’t be used anymore," a third X user penned. "Just what is Trump getting treated for? What is he hiding?" "These are definitely IV bruises," agreed a fourth. "Whatever they’re saying about it, they’re lying. But they’re giving him something regularly into the veins."

Karoline Leavitt Defends the POTUS

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt brushed off comments about Trump's bruised hands, claiming it comes from shaking so many hands every day.

As OK! reported, Trump has often been seen with a bruised right hand, sometimes trying to cover it with makeup — but more recently, he's been spotted with discoloration on both of his hands. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has always denied rumors that something was wrong, stating, "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day."

Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Source: mega The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer.

Leavitt made the same comments earlier this year, however, it was then revealed that the father-of-five was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The "benign and common condition" occurs when veins have trouble pumping blood back to the heart, causing blood to pool. Symptoms also include swollen ankles.

Inside Trump's Recent Medical Exam

Source: mega Trump had an exam in October, with his doctors stating the results were 'normal.'