or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Applauds West Point for Canceling 'Destructive and Woke' Tom Hanks' Awards Ceremony

Photo of Donald Trump and Tom Hanks
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump celebrated West Point after the academy canceled an awards ceremony intended to honor Tom Hanks, claiming the actor would be a 'woke recipient.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump celebrated West Point after the military academy canceled an awards ceremony intended to honor Tom Hanks, claiming the Oscar winner would be a “woke recipient” of the prize.

“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks,” Trump, 79, wrote via Truth Social, according to a news outlet. “Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Praised West Point

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump applauded West Point's decision to cancel Tom Hank's award ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump applauded West Point's decision to cancel Tom Hanks' awards ceremony.

The ceremony at West Point was supposed to take place on September 25, with the Good Will Hunting star, 69, being honored as an “outstanding citizen” outside of their organization that exemplifies “Duty, Honor, Country,” the academy’s three core ideals.

Mark Bieger, the president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates, defended the decision by saying West Point should “focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.”

The decision to cancel Hanks' award was announced to the faculty via email.

Article continues below advertisement

West Point Canceled Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks

Photo of Tom Hanks has yet to respond.
Source: MEGA

Tom Hanks has yet to respond.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has taken a shot at a Hollywood actor.

After George Clooney urged Joe Biden to drop out of the election to give the Democratic Party a better chance at defeating Trump, the president responded by calling Clooney, 64, a “fake movie actor.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slammed George Clooney

Photo of Donald Trump slammed George Clooney for being a 'fake actor.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed George Clooney for being a 'fake actor.'

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump posted via Truth Social at the time. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

George Clooney Clapped Back

Photo of George Clooney responded to Donald Trump's comments months later.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney responded to Donald Trump's comments months later.

Clooney eventually responded to Trump's comments months later during a CBS Mornings interview in April.

“I don’t care,” the Batman & Robin actor clapped back. “I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… People will criticize that. Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.