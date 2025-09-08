NEWS Donald Trump Applauds West Point for Canceling 'Destructive and Woke' Tom Hanks' Awards Ceremony Source: MEGA Donald Trump celebrated West Point after the academy canceled an awards ceremony intended to honor Tom Hanks, claiming the actor would be a 'woke recipient.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 8 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump celebrated West Point after the military academy canceled an awards ceremony intended to honor Tom Hanks, claiming the Oscar winner would be a “woke recipient” of the prize. “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks,” Trump, 79, wrote via Truth Social, according to a news outlet. “Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

Donald Trump Praised West Point

Source: MEGA Donald Trump applauded West Point's decision to cancel Tom Hanks' awards ceremony.

The ceremony at West Point was supposed to take place on September 25, with the Good Will Hunting star, 69, being honored as an “outstanding citizen” outside of their organization that exemplifies “Duty, Honor, Country,” the academy’s three core ideals. Mark Bieger, the president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates, defended the decision by saying West Point should “focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.” The decision to cancel Hanks' award was announced to the faculty via email.

West Point Canceled Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks

Source: MEGA Tom Hanks has yet to respond.

Donald Trump Slammed George Clooney

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed George Clooney for being a 'fake actor.'

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump posted via Truth Social at the time. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

George Clooney Clapped Back

Source: MEGA George Clooney responded to Donald Trump's comments months later.