Donald Trump Applauds West Point for Canceling 'Destructive and Woke' Tom Hanks' Awards Ceremony
Donald Trump celebrated West Point after the military academy canceled an awards ceremony intended to honor Tom Hanks, claiming the Oscar winner would be a “woke recipient” of the prize.
“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks,” Trump, 79, wrote via Truth Social, according to a news outlet. “Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”
The ceremony at West Point was supposed to take place on September 25, with the Good Will Hunting star, 69, being honored as an “outstanding citizen” outside of their organization that exemplifies “Duty, Honor, Country,” the academy’s three core ideals.
Mark Bieger, the president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates, defended the decision by saying West Point should “focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.”
The decision to cancel Hanks' award was announced to the faculty via email.
This isn’t the first time that Trump has taken a shot at a Hollywood actor.
After George Clooney urged Joe Biden to drop out of the election to give the Democratic Party a better chance at defeating Trump, the president responded by calling Clooney, 64, a “fake movie actor.”
“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump posted via Truth Social at the time. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”
Clooney eventually responded to Trump's comments months later during a CBS Mornings interview in April.
“I don’t care,” the Batman & Robin actor clapped back. “I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… People will criticize that. Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”