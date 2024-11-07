'Wish He Never Opened His Mouth': George Clooney Ridiculed After Donald Trump's Win for Demanding Joe Biden Drop Out of the Election
Hollywood A-lister George Clooney is facing backlash after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
As OK! reported, the movie star spearheaded the movement that led to Joe Biden dropping out of the race, as he wrote an op-ed explaining why the 81-year-old wasn't fit for another term.
This led to Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, stepping in as the Democratic Party's nomination, but in the end, she fell short to Trump, 78.
Now, social media users are taking aim at Clooney, 63, as they believe misogyny played a big role in the businessman coming out victorious.
"I wish he never opened his mouth," one X user tweeted of Clooney. "Joe should not have been talked down. Yeah I'm mad at everyone who convinced Joe to go. He would have beat him again."
"I’m so disgusted with the Democratic Party leaders, George Clooney, Stephen King, Rob Reiner, and all the other wealthy people who demanded Joe step aside," another social media user wrote. "Thanks a lot. You pushed out the guy who could win. F--- you all."
"George Clooney, his wife, his children, his future grandchildren, and his children’s future grandchildren will never have to suffer the consequences of a 2nd Trump presidency," said a third individual, referring to how the family is wealthy and spends a lot of time overseas. "F--- what he has to say, respectfully."
As OK! reported, the dad-of-two wrote an op-ed in The New York Times in July to insist that Biden shouldn't be running for another term due to his age and poor performance at his debate against Trump over the summer.
"The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," the Ocean's Eleven lead stated.
"We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before," he continued.
"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," said the Oscar winner, referring to Biden's age. "We are not going to win in November with this president."
Clooney clarified that he's a fan of Biden but still insisted that the Democratic Party needed someone younger running for the White House.
"Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020," the actor declared. "We need him to do it again in 2024."
Clooney went on to endorse Harris once she was announced as Biden's replacement.
In the end, Trump came out on top with a total of 295 electoral votes.