Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: Who These 48 Celebrities Are Supporting in the 2024 Presidential Election
Ben Stiller, Ed Helms, Jane Fonda, John Stamos, Ike Barinholtz, Kathy Griffin, Nick Offerman, Tiffany Haddish
Comedian Paul Mercurio hosted the "Comics for Harris" virtual rally, which reportedly raised nearly half a million dollars for Kamala Harris campaign. The Zoom event welcomed several celebrities — including Ben Stiller, Ed Helms, Jane Fonda and John Stamos — who joined to endorse the vice president in her 2024 presidential election run.
Ike Barinholtz, Kathy Griffin, Nick Offerman and Tiffany Haddish also participated in the rally.
"I’m here because I’m so genuinely excited about the potential to actually win this election," Stiller said. "What’s happened in the last couple of weeks — the turning of the tide — that Vice President Harris could actually win this thing if we all just rally around and take advantage of this incredible energy that’s happening."
Meanwhile, Fonda shared, "It’s not just because the orange man is terrible, it’s because Kamala is the leader we need right now. She’s fierce, she’s smart, she’s experienced and she can beat him."
Aaron Sorkin
After writing a The New York Times essay in which he suggested Mitt Romney become the Democratic Party's candidate after Joe Biden dropped out of the election, Aaron Sorkin changed his mind and supported the new presidential candidate.
"I take it all back. Harris for America!" he wrote on X.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande reposted Biden's endorsement of Harris on her Instagram Stories and urged fans to register to vote.
Barack Obama
Former U.S. President Barack Obama offered support for Harris in an emotional July 26 phone call after initially maintaining his silence when Biden announced his endorsement of the vice president.
"Michelle [Obama] and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," he told Harris.
Barbra Streisand
Harris scored Barbra Streisand's support due to her promise to fight for reproductive rights.
"Kamala Harris will continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great president," the 82-year-old EGOT winner said on X.
Cardi B
Cardi B, who refused to support Biden in the 2024 election after endorsing the president in 2020, changed her stance and approved of the POTUS' endorsement of Harris.
She wrote on X in July, "Let's go! I told y'all Kamala Harris was supposed to be the 2024 candidate."
Charli XCX
Charli XCX referenced her album, Brat, when she backed Harris online.
"kamala IS brat," she wrote in her July 21 tweet.
Christie Brinkley
"sometimes the best man for the job is a WOMAN," Christie Brinkley said on Instagram after Biden's withdrawal.
She continued, "Kamala Harris for the people!! And we the people for Kamala Harris!!"
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon was satisfied when Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP pick in her 2024 presidential bid.
"I’m Walzing on air!" she raved on X.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria joined the final night of the Democratic convention and made headlines for creating a new Harris tagline.
"Kamala and I were able to see beyond the horizon because our families supported our big dreams," she said. "As Americans, we're all part of one big family. And as family, we have to have each other's back. We have to support each other's dreams because Kamala's success is our success."
The Reversing Roe producer added the new Spanish tagline — "She se puede" from the phrase "Si se puede," which means "Yes, we can" — at the end of her speech.
George Clooney
After urging Biden to drop out through a The New York Times op-ed, released a statement to CNN declaring he is Team Harris.
"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," the 63-year-old Ticket to Paradise star said.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis also supported Biden's decision and backed Harris for president.
The Freaky Friday star wrote, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."
Jessica Alba
On Instagram, Jessica Alba uploaded a picture of herself with Harris alongside the caption, "I’ve been riding with you for a hot minute - excited for you to make history @kamalaharris ❤️ Let’s gooooo 👊🏽!"
John Legend
After endorsing Harris online, John Legend personally threw his support behind Harris by becoming one of the headliners at the Democratic National Convention.
"She also has the right character traits I think to be a great president, which means she cares about people’s lives, wants government to work for people and improve their lives," he said of Harris in his CBS Mornings interview after his DNC appearance.
Ken Burns
Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns praised Biden after his announcement in July, writing, "History recognizes actions that are bigger than self. Joe Biden will go down as one of the great ones, having led the country out of the disastrous term of his predecessor and quietly doing good things for all Americans, red state as well as blue, accomplishments that put him up there, in terms of legislative action, with LBJ and FDR. Joe, I can’t imagine where we’d be without your selfless service."
He also voiced his support for Walz, saying it is "good to have someone who knows American history" since the VP pick once worked as a social studies teacher.
Kerry Washington
"Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another [Donald] Trump presidency and an authoritarian government," Scandal actress Kerry Washington wrote. "@KamalaHarris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s gooooooooooooo!"
Kesha
Kesha followed the celebrities who have approved Harris as a presidential candidate, writing, "We ride."
Mark Cuban
Following the DNC, Mark Cuban applauded Harrs for "redefining the Democratic Party" with her presidential bid.
"She is pro business. She is her own person. She is not an ideologue," he said of the vice president.
Mark Hamill
On X, Mark Hamill proclaimed he is Team Harris by writing, "Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further his legacy: @KamalaHarris #HamillHeartsHarris 🫶."
Megan Thee Stallion
Grammy-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion showed her love and support for Harris by opening the politician's first rally in Atlanta, Ga., on July 30.
"Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for," she told the crowd.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo, who notably offered free emergency contraceptive pills at her concert, shared a video of Harris' speech in which the vice president said she would "stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans."
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey gave a surprise speech at the DNC to endorse Harris and remind the crowd to choose "optimism over cynicism" and "inclusion over retribution."
"Soon, and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, two idealistic, energetic immigrants … grew up to become the 47th president of the United States," she said of Harris.
Pink
Pink, who also performed on the final night of the DNC, has been vocal about her excitement over the Harris campaign.
"We are in this … and I’m just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we’ve always made our voices heard, and now it’s time to just get extra loud. Let’s go. Let’s get loud," she said.
Spike Lee
Tina Knowles
Tina Knowles issued her support for Harris ahead of the election.
"Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote on Instagram.
Amber Rose
Longtime Trump supporter Amber Rose announced she is Team Trump by uploading a photo of herself with the former president.
She captioned the post, "Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸."
Rose also attended the Republican National Convention and personally expressed her support for Trump through her speech.
"Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, white, gay or straight, it's all love. And that's when it hit me. These are my people, this is where I belong," she said.
Brett Favre
"I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you. I don't know if our current president has the same mentality," said former football quarterback Brett Favre in a 2023 interview with Jason Whitlock.
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner has been a vocal Trump supporter, especially after the ex-POTUS was found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial.
"THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!" she captioned the post, which also had the text, "Donald J. Trump is in the way between us and them, and that's all that stands in between us. The deep state is deep!"
Chris Janson
Country singer Chris Janson also appeared at the convention to back Trump following his performance at the Hodag Country Festival.
Dana White
UFC President Dana White introduced Trump at the RNC and delivered a message of support for the ex-POTUS.
"I’m in the tough guy business," he said. "…and this guy’s the toughest, most resilient guy I’ve ever met in my life."
Dave Portnoy
Speaking to Will Cain in January, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy declared Trump as his candidate.
"I’ve said this many times: I don’t like either candidate we have right now. Having said that, it’s a no-brainer I would vote for Trump over Biden. That is not because I think Trump is the perfect guy for the job. I mean, Biden has dementia," Portnoy, who revealed he was "very pro-Trump" in 2016, shared.
Elon Musk
On July 13, Elon Musk officially endorsed Trump for president following the attempted assassination. The SpaceX mogul shared a clip from the shooting incident alongside the text, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."
Hulk Hogan
Former wrestler Hulk Hogan also made an appearance at the RNC and notably ripped his shirt while giving his speech.
"They tried to kill the next President of the United States," he said, referring to the attempted assassination. "Enough was enough, run wild brother, let Trump-a-mania rule again. I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent."
Jason Aldean
One of Trump's biggest supporters, Jason Aldean gushed over the ex-president, especially after the assassination attempt.
He told the Los Angeles Times in November 2023, "I have nothing but good things to say about the guy [Trump]."
Jon Voight
"The handshake of two. The president of the United States of America handing it over to the one who will make America great again, President Donald Trump," Jon Voight said of "The American Dream" on X.
Kelsey Grammer
In 2023, Kelsey Grammer revealed to the BBC whether he was still a Trump supporter.
"I am, and I'll let that be the end of it," he confirmed.
Kid Rock
After the July 13 assassination attempt, Kid Rock uploaded a video on X, saying, "If you f--- with Trump, you f--- with me."
He also performed at the RNC in July to support the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.
Lee Greenwood
"I was never prouder to sing my song than I was last night! God Bless President Donald Trump and God Bless The USA! " Lee Greenwood wrote on his official Facebook page after performing at the RNC.
Roseanne Barr
In 2023, Roseanne Barr revealed on Real America's Voice that she told Trump, "We know that you’re the only one with balls."
Savannah Chrisley
Former reality TV star Savannah Chrisley spoke up for Trump at the RNC and defended the candidate against haters.
"Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters, and that is his conviction to make America great again," she told the crowd.
Steve Wynn
Former casino mogul Steve Wynn has also been backing Trump — even after the ex-president's conviction. According to Forbes, the billionaire donated at least $1.1 million to Trump groups amid the campaign period.