Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: Who These 48 Celebrities Are Supporting in the 2024 Presidential Election

Comedian Paul Mercurio hosted the "Comics for Harris" virtual rally, which reportedly raised nearly half a million dollars for Kamala Harris campaign. The Zoom event welcomed several celebrities — including Ben Stiller, Ed Helms, Jane Fonda and John Stamos — who joined to endorse the vice president in her 2024 presidential election run.

Ike Barinholtz, Kathy Griffin, Nick Offerman and Tiffany Haddish also participated in the rally.

"I’m here because I’m so genuinely excited about the potential to actually win this election," Stiller said. "What’s happened in the last couple of weeks — the turning of the tide — that Vice President Harris could actually win this thing if we all just rally around and take advantage of this incredible energy that’s happening."

Meanwhile, Fonda shared, "It’s not just because the orange man is terrible, it’s because Kamala is the leader we need right now. She’s fierce, she’s smart, she’s experienced and she can beat him."