Unbothered George Clooney Fires Back After Donald Trump Called Actor a 'Second-Rate Movie Star': 'I Don't Care'

“I don't care," Clooney declared while speaking with the morning news show's co-host Gayle King. "I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States."

"My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… people will criticize that," the Ocean's Eleven star, 63, continued. "Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”