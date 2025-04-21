Unbothered George Clooney Fires Back After Donald Trump Called Actor a 'Second-Rate Movie Star': 'I Don't Care'
George Clooney isn't falling for Donald Trump's social media games.
During a guest appearance on CBS Mornings, the famous actor responded to Trump calling him a "second-rate movie star" on Truth Social last month.
“I don't care," Clooney declared while speaking with the morning news show's co-host Gayle King. "I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States."
"My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… people will criticize that," the Ocean's Eleven star, 63, continued. "Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”
Clooney's remarks come roughly one month after Trump released a scathing message about the Oscar-winning actor via Truth Social.
"Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second-rate movie 'star' and failed political pundit," Trump questioned after Clooney criticized the president's administration during a guest appearance on the weekly CBS News show.
The Republican politician additionally called out Clooney for publishing an op-ed in The New York Times urging former President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election race.
"He fought hard for Sleepy Joe's election, and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for [Kamala Harris] only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well," Trump mocked at the time.
Clooney seemed to trigger Trump during his 60 Minutes interview by pointing out how critical the president has been of the press throughout his terms in office.
"ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process … We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations — to make journalists smaller," the Wolfs actor said in March.
He alleged: "Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press."
Trump previously ignited a feud between himself and Clooney in July 2024 after the Batman & Robin actor demanded Biden step down as the 2024 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.
"So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are," ridiculed Trump, who had been campaigning for his second term as president at the time.
"What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat 'talking point' that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy,'" the president harshly continued. "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"