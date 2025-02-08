'This Has to Be a Joke': President Donald Trump Criticized for Appointing Texas Donut Shop Owner as U.S. Ambassador of Costa Rica
President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Melinda Hildebrand, the billionaire owner of a renowned Texas donut shop, as the next U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica.
This decision has sparked questions and criticisms about the qualifications and background of Trump's newly appointed ambassador.
The commander-in-chief took to Truth Social on Thursday, February 6, to announce Hildebrand's appointment.
"I am pleased to announce that Melinda Hildebrand will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Costa Rica," he shared with his 8 million followers on the social media platform. "Melinda is an incredibly successful businesswoman and philanthropist, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Hildebrand Foundation, and Vice President of Hilcorp Ventures Inc. She is also the President and Owner of the popular River Oaks Donuts. She will fight tirelessly to protect America’s Interests abroad, especially in Trade and Immigration. Congratulations Melinda!"
Several of Trump's most vocal critics took to various social media platforms to ridicule Trump's choice, claiming "it has to be a joke" and referring to her as "yet another billionaire" who bought her way into a major political position.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the president's announcement and wrote: "Welcome to the oligarchy, folks."
Another X user commented: "I'm sure the Costa Ricans will be impressed with a Donut Queen representing us."
A third person shared: "I have difficulty envisioning the head of a donut shop come ambassador to Costa Rica having much influence on international trade and immigration."
Several images of Trump and his various cabinet choices, including Hildebrand, were also shared, along with images and GIFs of Dr. Evil and his league of villains from the Austin Powers films.
Hildebrand and her husband were major donors to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris. The couple donated nearly $800,000 in April 2024, along with a further $400,000 in October.
They opened River Oaks Donuts in 2013, and within a few years, it became the number one voted donut shop in all of Houston, Texas.
"I felt like I wanted to provide the neighborhood with donuts," the Trump appointee told outliers following the opening of their shop. "It’s as simple as that. There was a need, so we are providing a service."
Hildebrand also serves as the vice president of her husband’s oil and gas company, Hilcorp Ventures, one of the largest privately held oil companies in the United States.
Hilcorp operates primarily in Alaska, where Trump recently signed an executive order to expand drilling and mining last month, disregarding the local environmental concerns.