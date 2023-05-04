White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Roasted After Claiming Illegal Immigration Is Down 90 Percent: 'How Does She Have This Job?'
During a press conference on Tuesday, May 2, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became visibly annoyed after she claimed illegal immigration had come down 90 percent under the Biden administration.
"In the meantime, he has tools that he's used to make sure we do this. We actually deal with the immigration system in a humane way, in a way that actually deals with what we're seeing at the border. And that's why you've seen the parolee program be so successful. When it comes to illegal immigration, you've seen it come down by more than 90 percent. And that's because of this, the actions that this president has taken," Jean-Pierre said.
She was later criticized for her answer. One person wrote, "Maybe the biggest lie from the White House podium so far this year," while another said, ""How does she still have this job?"
"These people think we’re stupid," another added.
Jean-Pierre also appeared to get into a tussle with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked where she got the number from before he attempted to cite U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers to prove his point.
Jean-Pierre wasn't having it, as she tried to stop him from asking the question.
"I was speaking – I hear you. I'm about to answer. I'm about – I'm about to answer you. If you … if the dramatics could come down just a little bit. If the dramatics could come down a little bit," she fumed.
"What's dramatic about asking a question about …" Doocy asked.
Jean-Pierre clarified she was talking about the "parolee program" President Joe Biden put in place to "deal with certain countries on ways that we can limit illegal migration."
"And we have seen – the data has shown us that it has gone down by more than 90 percent. That was what I was speaking to," Jean-Pierre said, referring to Biden's plan which allows for 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti to come to the United States each month.
Doocy tried to ask another question, but Jean-Pierre shut him down and went on to someone else.
"No. We're going to go. We're going to move. Go ahead. … We're moving, Peter. Let's go," she said.