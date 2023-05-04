White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Roasted After Claiming Illegal Immigration Is Down 90 Percent: 'How Does She Have This Job?'

During a press conference on Tuesday, May 2, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became visibly annoyed after she claimed illegal immigration had come down 90 percent under the Biden administration.

"In the meantime, he has tools that he's used to make sure we do this. We actually deal with the immigration system in a humane way, in a way that actually deals with what we're seeing at the border. And that's why you've seen the parolee program be so successful. When it comes to illegal immigration, you've seen it come down by more than 90 percent. And that's because of this, the actions that this president has taken," Jean-Pierre said.