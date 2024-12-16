Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Seemed Very Happy' During 'Romantic' Trip to Costa Rica: Source — See Loved Up Photos From Their Getaway
Justin and Hailey Bieber packed on the PDA in new photos the singer shared from their recent trip to Costa Rica.
While an insider said they flew to the country for fashion consultant Lauren Perez's brother's wedding, the twosome also had "special alone time."
"They seemed very happy," the source added, noting the short trip was "romantic."
In the images, the new mom, 28, stunned in a red off-the-shoulder dress while the musician, 30, wore a beige button-down shirt and a camouflage print New York Yankees hat.
Hailey gave her man a kiss in one selfie while the Canada native returned the favor in another shot.
This was likely one of the duo's first trips since welcoming their first child, son Jack, in August.
"They’re very excited but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them," a source told a news outlet last month, adding, "they’ve had a lot of support."
Their support circle includes the model's dad, Stephen Baldwin, who recently shared their family's holiday plans with TooFab.
"We're getting ready for Christmas with baby Jack Blues. We're excited. And he's grown like a weed," the actor, 58, told a reporter. "Actually, he looks like a little plump potato. He's so cute. I can't stand it."
- New Mom Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin During His Surprise Performance at Don Toliver’s L.A Concert Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
- Relaxed Hailey Bieber Flashes Tight Tummy on L.A. Outing With Husband Justin Bieber: Photos
- Justin Bieber Looks Somber as Singer Is Driven Around by Wife Hailey Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When asked what Jack will call him, Stephen spilled, "We're going with Grampy, but it's with a 'W.' A lot of people don't know that. G-W-A-M-P-Y. That's kind of the handle I've been going with. It was my granddaughter Iris, it was the name she gave me."
The new parents are also leaning on each other, especially as Justin's name has been in the headlines lately due to former pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest.
As OK! reported, one source said the "Baby" crooner is "completely disgusted" by the music mogul's s-- trafficking allegations and countless sexual assault lawsuits.
The pop star wants "nothing to do" with the disgraced rapper, 55, the source declared, revealing Justin has "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."
That being said, Justin "is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
The father-of-seven took Justin under his wing when the former first entered the music industry as a young teenager.
People reported on the pair's trip to Costa Rica.