Stormy Daniels Backed Out of Sean Hannity Show Appearance Where She Was Supposed to Deny Donald Trump Affair, Michael Cohen Testifies
Michael Cohen testified that he scheduled Stormy Daniels to appear on Sean Hannity's show to deny she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump.
According to a post by political pundit Ron Filipkowski, the disgraced lawyer and Hannity were allegedly working together "behind the scenes to help with the cover up."
"Cohen was asked about the Wall Street Journal story that disclosed to the public that he had paid Stormy hush money before the election. Cohen issued a statement saying that he made the payment without Trump's knowledge or consent, which was a lie," Filipkowski wrote in a story published on Tuesday, May 14.
"He said he also arranged for Daniels to make an appearance on Sean Hannity's show to deny everything," he continued. "But she backed out and went on Jimmy Kimmel's show instead."
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 hush money payment made to Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
The funds were supposedly transferred to keep her from speaking publicly about their alleged fling.
Daniels took the stand earlier this month and claimed they met in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and had a sexual encounter that night in his hotel room. She testified the embattled ex-prez did not use a condom.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has since repeatedly insisted the legal case is a "scam" that was orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 election.
"Virtually every Legal Analyst and Scholar said yesterday, at the end of the day, THAT THERE IS NO CASE, AND THAT THIS WITCH HUNT SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN BROUGHT, AND SHOULD BE THROWN OUT NOW!!!" he wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday.
"WHY WASN’T THIS HOAX BROUGHT SEVEN YEARS AGO, INSTEAD OF IN THE MIDDLE OF MY WINNING CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT — ELECTION INTERFERENCE," he continued. "The problem is that this Judge, Merchan, is TOTALLY COMPROMISED, CONFLICTED, AND CORRUPT, MAKING BIG MONEY OFF OF THIS SCAM AND ITS OUTCOME. He can’t render a fair decision, too much is at stake for him and the Democrats. The Appellate Division should remove him immediately!"
MeidasTouch published Filipkowski's story on Cohen's testimony.